March 17, 2025 / 2:14 PM

James Buckley, Joe Thomas to spoof Oasis brothers in Red Nose Day sketch

By Ben Hooper
James Buckley (L) and Joe Thomas are reuniting to play Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher in a sketch for Red Nose Day 2025. Photo courtesy of Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief
James Buckley (L) and Joe Thomas are reuniting to play Oasis brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher in a sketch for Red Nose Day 2025. Photo courtesy of Jordan Mansfield/Comic Relief

March 17 (UPI) -- Inbetweeners stars James Buckley and Joe Thomas are reuniting to spoof Britpop superstars Oasis in a sketch for Red Nose Day 2025.

Buckley plays Liam Gallagher, and Thomas takes on the role of his brother, Noel Gallagher.

"I had such a fun time with Joe, making this sketch for Comic Relief, and was honored to be asked to be a part of it. And, of course, being a huge Oasis fan, getting to be Liam for the day was a dream come true," Buckley said in a news release.

Red Nose Day is an annual event put on by charity Comic Relief, which aims to use "the power of entertainment and popular culture to work towards a vision of a just world free from poverty."

"I grew up watching Comic Relief and the big sketch was always a highlight of the night. So it's both thrilling and nerve-wracking to be a part of it," Thomas said.

Joanna Lumley stared in a previously-released promo video for Red Nose Day 2025, which also marks the 40th anniversary of Comic Relief.

Red Nose Day 2025 will air Friday on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

