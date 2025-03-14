1 of 5 | Jason Sudeikis confirmed another season of "Ted Lasso" Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Ted Lasso is returning for Season 4. Jason Sudeikis, who portrays Lasso in the comedy series, confirmed the news on the New Heights podcast which dropped Friday. Advertisement

"Is there Season 4?" asked retired NFL football player and podcast co-host Jason Kelce. "Is it in the works?"

"We're writing Season 4 now," Sudeikis responds. "That's the official word. Ted's coaching a woman's team."

The show, which premiered on Apple TV+ in 2020, has received 13 Emmy awards.

"Jason Sudeikis is a football coach leading a British soccer team," an official synopsis reads. "What he lacks in knowledge, he makes up for with optimism... and biscuits."