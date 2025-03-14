1 of 5 | Lindsay Lohan will return to star in "Freakier Friday." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- Disney is previewing Freakier Friday, its Freaky Friday sequel starring Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis. A trailer for the film released Friday shows mother-daughter duo Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) visiting a psychic (Vanessa Bayer). Advertisement

"Oh, that's interesting," Bayer tells the pair. "Your lifelines! It's like they've intersected before. You've walked in each other's path."

"You learned a lesson," she continues. "A lesson that may serve you again."

Tess and Anna leave in a hurry but the next day, they appear to have switched places with Anna's daughter and her "soon-to-be stepdaughter." Tess and Anna switched bodies in the original 2003 film.

"As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess and Anna discover that lightning might indeed strike twice," an official synopsis reads.

Other returning stars from the 2003 film include Chad Michael Murray, Mark Harmon, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Song, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.

Julia Butters, Sophia Hammons, Manny Jacinto and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan also star.

The film opens in theaters Aug. 8.