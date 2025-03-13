Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 13, 2025 / 3:04 PM

Kelly Clarkson misses 7th talk show episode in March

By Adam Schrader
Kelly Clarkson will reportedly resume filming her talk show Thursday after missing seven episodes, leaving fans curious about her disappearance. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Kelly Clarkson will reportedly resume filming her talk show Thursday after missing seven episodes, leaving fans curious about her disappearance. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Singer and TV personality Kelly Clarkson has now missed seven episodes of her talk show this month, leaving fans curious about her disappearance.

Deadline reported Clarkson, 42, will resume filming Thursday after missing that day's episode, which was guest hosted by Molly Sims.

Advertisement

Clarkson, 42, first rose to fame as the winner of the first season of American Idol in 2002 and has gone on to win multiple Grammy Awards for her music. She launched her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, in 2019 -- which has since won 22 Daytime Emmy awards.

The absence began Feb. 28 when Roy Wood Jr. stepped in to serve as a guest host for Clarkson. Marvel actor Simu Liu then stepped March 3, the following Monday.

Clarkson returned again for tapings on March 4 and March 5 before Wood returned as the guest host on March 6. Wanda Sykes then filled in that Friday.

This week, Brooke Shields filled in as host on Monday and Tuesday before Willie Geist took over on Wednesday. Sims hosted Thursday and is expected to return to guest host Friday.

Advertisement

Sources told TMZ Clarkson is absent to handle a personal issue that does not directly involve her.

Talk shows typically tape episodes in advance, making it possible Clarkson's return didn't align perfectly with the pre-scheduled guest host lineup.

Besides her talk show, Clarkson recently announced a residency in Las Vegas, with performances scheduled from July through November.

Kelly Clarkson turns 40: a look back

Kelly Clarkson sings the national anthem during the United Day of Service Celebration at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., on September 11, 2002. The week before, Clarkson won the first, catapulting her career in music. Photo by John Gillis/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Joel, Ellie appear in 'The Last of Us' Season 2 poster
TV // 17 minutes ago
Joel, Ellie appear in 'The Last of Us' Season 2 poster
March 13 (UPI) -- HBO has unveiled the official poster for Season 2 of "The Last of Us," featuring Pedro Pascal's Joel and Bella Ramsey's Ellie, as anticipation builds for the next chapter of the acclaimed post-apocalyptic drama.
'Dexter: Resurrection' adds David Dastmalchian
TV // 2 hours ago
'Dexter: Resurrection' adds David Dastmalchian
March 13 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Thursday that David Dastmalchian will guest star on "Dexter: Resurrection."
Sean Bean crime drama gets trailer, release date
TV // 3 hours ago
Sean Bean crime drama gets trailer, release date
March 13 (UPI) -- The first trailer for the new crime drama "The City is Ours," starring Sean Bean, has been released ahead of its premiere later this month.
Jane Goodall to appear in Season 3 of Apple TV+ series 'Jane'
TV // 4 hours ago
Jane Goodall to appear in Season 3 of Apple TV+ series 'Jane'
March 13 (UPI) -- Famed scientist Jane Goodall is slated to appear in the upcoming third season of Apple TV+ series "Jane," which her work inspired.
Jeff Daniels joins 'Shrinking' Season 3
TV // 6 hours ago
Jeff Daniels joins 'Shrinking' Season 3
March 13 (UPI) -- "The Newsroom" and "American Rust" actor Jeff Daniels has signed on for a role in Season 3 of the therapy-themed comedy "Shrinking."
Flavor Flav gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
TV // 8 hours ago
Flavor Flav gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
March 13 (UPI) -- Rapper Flavor Flav -- wearing the Space Ranger costume -- was the latest star eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night.
'Long Bright River' star Amanda Seyfried: 'I always wanted to play a cop'
TV // 10 hours ago
'Long Bright River' star Amanda Seyfried: 'I always wanted to play a cop'
NEW YORK, March 13 (UPI) -- Amanda Seyfried says there were two major reasons why she wanted to star in Peacock's adaptation of Liz Moore's best-selling novel "Long Bright River" -- the location and the fact it cast her against type.
Dwayne Johnson produced 'RoboForce' premieres April 12
TV // 20 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson produced 'RoboForce' premieres April 12
March 12 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson released the trailer for "RoboForce: The Animated Series" on his YouTube and Facebook channels Wednesday. His company Seven Bucks produced the show which premieres April 12.
'Landman' is renewed for Season 2
TV // 23 hours ago
'Landman' is renewed for Season 2
March 12 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is renewing Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" for a sophomore season, the streamer announced Wednesday.
Katie Holmes, Justin Theroux appear in 'Poker Face' Season 2 teaser
TV // 1 day ago
Katie Holmes, Justin Theroux appear in 'Poker Face' Season 2 teaser
March 12 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing "Poker Face" Season 2, starring Natasha Lyonne and arriving on the streamer May 8.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Simone Ashley says filming 'Bridgerton' Season 4 is 'so nostalgic'
Simone Ashley says filming 'Bridgerton' Season 4 is 'so nostalgic'
Dwayne Johnson produced 'RoboForce' premieres April 12
Dwayne Johnson produced 'RoboForce' premieres April 12
Famous birthdays for March 13: Mikaela Shiffrin, Emile Hirsch
Famous birthdays for March 13: Mikaela Shiffrin, Emile Hirsch
'Landman' is renewed for Season 2
'Landman' is renewed for Season 2
'Long Bright River' star Amanda Seyfried: 'I always wanted to play a cop'
'Long Bright River' star Amanda Seyfried: 'I always wanted to play a cop'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement