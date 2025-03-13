Flavor Flav gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'

1 of 3 | Rapper Flavor Flav was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Rapper Flavor Flav -- wearing the Space Ranger costume -- was the latest star eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday.

He performed "Cleanin' Up the Town" on the FOX show's Ghostbusters-themed night.

Previous celebrities to get the boot in Season 13 are Scheana Shay, Aubrey O'Day, Oscar De La Hoya and Cedric the Entertainer.

Nick Cannon is the host of the singing competition, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke serve as the judges.