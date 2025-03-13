Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 13, 2025 / 7:25 AM

Flavor Flav gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'

By Karen Butler
Rapper Flavor Flav was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Rapper Flavor Flav was eliminated from "The Masked Singer" on Wednesday night. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Rapper Flavor Flav -- wearing the Space Ranger costume -- was the latest star eliminated from The Masked Singer on Wednesday.

He performed "Cleanin' Up the Town" on the FOX show's Ghostbusters-themed night.

Advertisement

Previous celebrities to get the boot in Season 13 are Scheana Shay, Aubrey O'Day, Oscar De La Hoya and Cedric the Entertainer.

Nick Cannon is the host of the singing competition, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke serve as the judges.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Long Bright River' star Amanda Seyfried: 'I always wanted to play a cop'
TV // 2 hours ago
'Long Bright River' star Amanda Seyfried: 'I always wanted to play a cop'
NEW YORK, March 13 (UPI) -- Amanda Seyfried says there were two major reasons why she wanted to star in Peacock's adaptation of Liz Moore's best-selling novel "Long Bright River" -- the location and the fact it cast her against type.
Dwayne Johnson produced 'RoboForce' premieres April 12
TV // 12 hours ago
Dwayne Johnson produced 'RoboForce' premieres April 12
March 12 (UPI) -- Dwayne Johnson released the trailer for "RoboForce: The Animated Series" on his YouTube and Facebook channels Wednesday. His company Seven Bucks produced the show which premieres April 12.
'Landman' is renewed for Season 2
TV // 15 hours ago
'Landman' is renewed for Season 2
March 12 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is renewing Taylor Sheridan's "Landman" for a sophomore season, the streamer announced Wednesday.
Katie Holmes, Justin Theroux appear in 'Poker Face' Season 2 teaser
TV // 18 hours ago
Katie Holmes, Justin Theroux appear in 'Poker Face' Season 2 teaser
March 12 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing "Poker Face" Season 2, starring Natasha Lyonne and arriving on the streamer May 8.
Jon Hamm robs 'Your Friends & Neighbors' in trailer for Apple TV+ series
TV // 19 hours ago
Jon Hamm robs 'Your Friends & Neighbors' in trailer for Apple TV+ series
March 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing its upcoming drama series "Your Friends & Neighbors," starring "Mad Men's" Jon Hamm.
Simone Ashley says filming 'Bridgerton' Season 4 is 'so nostalgic'
TV // 21 hours ago
Simone Ashley says filming 'Bridgerton' Season 4 is 'so nostalgic'
March 12 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" actress Simone Ashley said returning to the Netflix series has been "so nostalgic."
Vergil surprises Dante in trailer for Netflix's 'Devil May Cry'
TV // 21 hours ago
Vergil surprises Dante in trailer for Netflix's 'Devil May Cry'
March 12 (UPI) -- The "Devil May Cry" trailer finds Dante, voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch, fighting a war against the demonic forces that have crossed through a portal into the human realm.
'Dope Thief' stars portray emotional, physical vulnerabilities
TV // 1 day ago
'Dope Thief' stars portray emotional, physical vulnerabilities
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (UPI) -- Wagner Maura, Kate Mulgrew, Marin Ireland and Nesta Cooper spoke with UPI about their characters in "Dope Thief," premiering Friday on Apple TV+.
Gabriel Luna to join Chris Pratt in 'Terminal List' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Gabriel Luna to join Chris Pratt in 'Terminal List' Season 2
March 11 (UPI) -- "The Terminal List" Season 2 will see the return of Chris Pratt and the addition of series newcomer Gabriel Luna.
'Wylde Pak' animated series to follow Korean American family
TV // 1 day ago
'Wylde Pak' animated series to follow Korean American family
March 11 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon is previewing the animated comedy series "Wylde Pak," which spotlights a Korean American family and the dynamics between half siblings learning to live together.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Simone Ashley says filming 'Bridgerton' Season 4 is 'so nostalgic'
Simone Ashley says filming 'Bridgerton' Season 4 is 'so nostalgic'
'Landman' is renewed for Season 2
'Landman' is renewed for Season 2
'90 Day Fiance's' Annie, David celebrate daughter's birth
'90 Day Fiance's' Annie, David celebrate daughter's birth
Dwayne Johnson produced 'RoboForce' premieres April 12
Dwayne Johnson produced 'RoboForce' premieres April 12
'Suits LA' teases Harvey Specter's return
'Suits LA' teases Harvey Specter's return
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement