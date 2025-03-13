Trending
March 13, 2025 / 4:49 PM

'BMF' Season 4 gets teaser, June premiere date

By Adam Schrader
Demetrius Flenory Jr., center, and Da'Vinchi, right, are pictured in a still from Season 4 of "BMF." Photo courtesy of Starz
1 of 3 | Demetrius Flenory Jr., center, and Da'Vinchi, right, are pictured in a still from Season 4 of "BMF." Photo courtesy of Starz

March 13 (UPI) -- A new teaser trailer and first-look images have been released for the fourth season of the hit Starz crime drama BMF ahead of its June premiere.

BMF, based on a true story, follows the rise of Demetrius "Big Meech" Flenory and his brother Terry "Southwest T" Flenory. Their Black Mafia Family gang built one of the most powerful drug empires in America during the 1980s and 1990s.

The show is produced by rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson through his G-Unit film and television company. Demetrius Flenory Jr., the convicted gangster's real-life son, plays his father in the show while Da'Vinchi plays Terry.

In Season 4, Meech and Terry evade danger with their supplier south of the border. Meech learns of a prophecy foretelling his ascent in the criminal world, causing him to believe in his invincibility as the gangsters are chased by determined law enforcement.

The new teaser stressed the life-and-death stakes of their illicit business amid fallout from their Mexico trip while the first-look images hint at the Black Mafia Family's expansion from their roots in Atlanta and Detroit to St. Louis and Los Angeles.

The show's third season averaged nearly 10 million multiplatform viewers, Starz said in a news release. New episodes of BMF air Fridays beginning June 6.

