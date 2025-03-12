Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 12, 2025 / 1:38 PM

Katie Holmes, Justin Theroux appear in 'Poker Face' Season 2 teaser

By Jessica Inman
Natasha Lyonne returns to star in "Poker Face" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Natasha Lyonne returns to star in "Poker Face" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing Poker Face Season 2, starring Natasha Lyonne and featuring Katie Holmes and Justin Theroux .

The second chapter of the mystery comedy will arrive on the streamer May 8, Peacock announced Wednesday.

Advertisement

The series, which premiered in 2023, stars Lyonne as Charlie Cale.

Her character is described in an official synopsis as "a nomadic who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying."

"She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve," the description continues.

The preview released Wednesday offers glimpses of guest stars Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Awkwafina, Justin Theroux, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Taylor Schilling, Kumail Nanjiani and Melanie Lynskey.

"What am I even running from, right?" Lyonne says to Erivo in the trailer, before someone shoots a cup she is holding.

Advertisement

"Oh, right." she says.

Other guest stars include Corey Hawkins, Simon Rex, Ego Nwodim, Sam Richardson, Gaby Hoffmann, Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, Ben Marshall, Kathrine Narducci, BJ Novak, Margo Martindale, Davonte Ganter, Jaley Joel Osment, John Cho, Patti Harrison, Alia Shawkat, Carol Kane, David Krumholtz, Jason Ritter, David Alan Grier, Lauren Tom, Lili Taylor, Natasha Leggero, Richard Kind, Adrienne C. Moore, Geraldine Viswanathan, Rhea Perlman, Simon Helberg and Taylor Schilling.

"From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny detecting ability," Lyonne and director Rian Johnson said in a statement.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Jon Hamm robs 'Your Friends & Neighbors' in trailer for Apple TV+ series
TV // 48 minutes ago
Jon Hamm robs 'Your Friends & Neighbors' in trailer for Apple TV+ series
March 12 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ is previewing its upcoming drama series "Your Friends & Neighbors," starring "Mad Men's" Jon Hamm.
Simone Ashley says filming 'Bridgerton' Season 4 is 'so nostalgic'
TV // 2 hours ago
Simone Ashley says filming 'Bridgerton' Season 4 is 'so nostalgic'
March 12 (UPI) -- "Bridgerton" actress Simone Ashley said returning to the Netflix series has been "so nostalgic."
Vergil surprises Dante in trailer for Netflix's 'Devil May Cry'
TV // 2 hours ago
Vergil surprises Dante in trailer for Netflix's 'Devil May Cry'
March 12 (UPI) -- The "Devil May Cry" trailer finds Dante, voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch, fighting a war against the demonic forces that have crossed through a portal into the human realm.
'Dope Thief' stars portray emotional, physical vulnerabilities
TV // 8 hours ago
'Dope Thief' stars portray emotional, physical vulnerabilities
LOS ANGELES, March 12 (UPI) -- Wagner Maura, Kate Mulgrew, Marin Ireland and Nesta Cooper spoke with UPI about their characters in "Dope Thief," premiering Friday on Apple TV+.
Gabriel Luna to join Chris Pratt in 'Terminal List' Season 2
TV // 21 hours ago
Gabriel Luna to join Chris Pratt in 'Terminal List' Season 2
March 11 (UPI) -- "The Terminal List" Season 2 will see the return of Chris Pratt and the addition of series newcomer Gabriel Luna.
'Wylde Pak' animated series to follow Korean American family
TV // 22 hours ago
'Wylde Pak' animated series to follow Korean American family
March 11 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon is previewing the animated comedy series "Wylde Pak," which spotlights a Korean American family and the dynamics between half siblings learning to live together.
'Godfather of Harlem' gets Season 4 trailer, premiere date
TV // 22 hours ago
'Godfather of Harlem' gets Season 4 trailer, premiere date
March 11 (UPI) -- MGM+ is previewing "Godfather of Harlem" Season 4, which premieres April 13.
'Hacks' Season 4 trailer highlights reckless driving, demolition
TV // 1 day ago
'Hacks' Season 4 trailer highlights reckless driving, demolition
March 11 (UPI) -- Max released the trailer for "Hacks" Season 4 on Tuesday. The show returns April 10.
'The Braxtons' to return for Season 2 on We TV
TV // 1 day ago
'The Braxtons' to return for Season 2 on We TV
March 11 (UPI) -- "The Braxtons" reality series, starring Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Evelyn Braxton, is set to return for a sophomore season.
Canneseries honors Nicola Coughlan with Konbini Commitment Award
TV // 1 day ago
Canneseries honors Nicola Coughlan with Konbini Commitment Award
March 11 (UPI) -- The Cannes International Series Festival, or Canneseries, announced "Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan will receive this year's Konbini Commitment Award.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Suits LA' teases Harvey Specter's return
'Suits LA' teases Harvey Specter's return
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
'Godfather of Harlem' gets Season 4 trailer, premiere date
'Godfather of Harlem' gets Season 4 trailer, premiere date
Famous birthdays for March 12: Jon Provost, Aaron Eckhart
Famous birthdays for March 12: Jon Provost, Aaron Eckhart
Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder attend 'Novocaine' premiere
Jack Quaid, Amber Midthunder attend 'Novocaine' premiere
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement