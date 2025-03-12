1 of 6 | Natasha Lyonne returns to star in "Poker Face" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- Peacock is teasing Poker Face Season 2, starring Natasha Lyonne and featuring Katie Holmes and Justin Theroux . The second chapter of the mystery comedy will arrive on the streamer May 8, Peacock announced Wednesday. Advertisement

The series, which premiered in 2023, stars Lyonne as Charlie Cale.

Her character is described in an official synopsis as "a nomadic who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying."

"She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can't help but solve," the description continues.

New lies detected #PokerFace Season 2 arrives May 8 on Peacock. pic.twitter.com/gISTVxbzeJ— Peacock (@peacock) March 12, 2025

The preview released Wednesday offers glimpses of guest stars Cynthia Erivo, John Mulaney, Katie Holmes, Giancarlo Esposito, Awkwafina, Justin Theroux, Cliff "Method Man" Smith, Taylor Schilling, Kumail Nanjiani and Melanie Lynskey.

"What am I even running from, right?" Lyonne says to Erivo in the trailer, before someone shoots a cup she is holding.

"Oh, right." she says.

Other guest stars include Corey Hawkins, Simon Rex, Ego Nwodim, Sam Richardson, Gaby Hoffmann, Sherry Cola, Kevin Corrigan, Ben Marshall, Kathrine Narducci, BJ Novak, Margo Martindale, Davonte Ganter, Jaley Joel Osment, John Cho, Patti Harrison, Alia Shawkat, Carol Kane, David Krumholtz, Jason Ritter, David Alan Grier, Lauren Tom, Lili Taylor, Natasha Leggero, Richard Kind, Adrienne C. Moore, Geraldine Viswanathan, Rhea Perlman, Simon Helberg and Taylor Schilling.

"From minor league baseball to big box retail, from funeral homes to alligator farms and even a grade school talent show, Charlie navigates her crime solving existential road-trip with deadpan wit, human empathy, and her signature uncanny detecting ability," Lyonne and director Rian Johnson said in a statement.