March 12, 2025 / 10:40 AM

Vergil surprises Dante in trailer for Netflix's 'Devil May Cry'

By Ben Hooper

March 12 (UPI) -- The official trailer for Devil May Cry, the new Netflix animated series based on the video game franchise of the same name, sees demon-hunter Dante reunited with his long-lost brother, Vergil.

The trailer, released online Tuesday, finds Dante, voiced by Johnny Yong Bosch, fighting a war against the demonic forces that have crossed through a portal into the human realm.

The trailer for the upcoming animated series features a surprise appearance from Dante's long-lost brother, Vergil (Robbie Daymond), who informs the hero: "We have much to catch up on, brother."

Adi Shankar, who serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer, said in January that fans of the video game series should "get hyped" for the adaptation.

"Rest assured, we are working very hard because we love the franchise and because we want to deliver something great," Shankar said in a news release. "Our goal wasn't just to pump out another animated show. My goal is to make one of the best shows on the Netflix platform -- period."

Shankar developed the show alongside Alex Larsen for Capcom. The animation comes from Studio Mir, best known for The Legend of Korra and The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf.

The voice cast also includes Scout Taylor-Compton, Hoon Lee, Chris Coppola and Kevin Conroy.

The Devil May Cry video game series, created by Hideki Kamiya, follows Dante's quest for revenge after his mother's death at the hands of demons.

Devil May Cry hits Netflix April 3.

