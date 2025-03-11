Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 11, 2025 / 3:00 PM

'Wylde Pak' animated series to follow Korean American family

By Jessica Inman
"Wylde Park" is a new animated series from Nickelodeon arriving on the channel in the summer. Photo courtesy of Nickelodeon
"Wylde Park" is a new animated series from Nickelodeon arriving on the channel in the summer. Photo courtesy of Nickelodeon

March 11 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon is previewing the animated comedy series Wylde Pak, which spotlights a Korean American family and the dynamics between half siblings learning to live together.

"Jack and Lily are pushed outside their comfort zones as they learn to coexist while navigating new family dynamics, friends, and endless hijinks all while helping run the family's pet grooming and boarding business," an official synopsis reads. "With guidance from their parents and grandmother, the two will learn about each other's previously separate lives, blended identity, vibrant culture, and the importance of family."

Advertisement

The series encompasses 26 episodes, and includes the voices of Nikki Castillo (Lily), Benjamin Plessala (Jack), Ben Pronsky (Lily and Jack's father), Jee Young Han (Lily's mother) and Jean Yoon (the kids' grandmother).

In a preview shared Tuesday, the entire family embarks on a competition at a grocery store.

"Woori World's special giveaway turns into an all-out store brawl," a synopsis of the clip says. "With customers diving, fighting, and wrecking everything in sight just to claim the prize."

Advertisement

A specific release date has not yet been shared, but the show is expected to arrive in the summer.

"Nickelodeon's commitment to showcasing stories about the human experience, filled with humor and adventure, holds true with the debut of the original series Wylde Pak," says Paramount Animation and Nickelodeon Animation President Ramsey Naito.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Gabriel Luna to join Chris Pratt in 'Terminal List' Season 2
TV // 22 minutes ago
Gabriel Luna to join Chris Pratt in 'Terminal List' Season 2
March 11 (UPI) -- "The Terminal List" Season 2 will see the return of Chris Pratt and the addition of series newcomer Gabriel Luna.
'Godfather of Harlem' gets Season 4 trailer, premiere date
TV // 1 hour ago
'Godfather of Harlem' gets Season 4 trailer, premiere date
March 11 (UPI) -- MGM+ is previewing "Godfather of Harlem" Season 4, which premieres April 13.
'Hacks' Season 4 trailer highlights reckless driving, demolition
TV // 2 hours ago
'Hacks' Season 4 trailer highlights reckless driving, demolition
March 11 (UPI) -- Max released the trailer for "Hacks" Season 4 on Tuesday. The show returns April 10.
'The Braxtons' to return for Season 2 on We TV
TV // 2 hours ago
'The Braxtons' to return for Season 2 on We TV
March 11 (UPI) -- "The Braxtons" reality series, starring Toni, Towanda, Trina, Tamar and Evelyn Braxton, is set to return for a sophomore season.
Canneseries honors Nicola Coughlan with Konbini Commitment Award
TV // 6 hours ago
Canneseries honors Nicola Coughlan with Konbini Commitment Award
March 11 (UPI) -- The Cannes International Series Festival, or Canneseries, announced "Bridgerton" star Nicola Coughlan will receive this year's Konbini Commitment Award.
'Modern Family' alum Eric Stonestreet to guest star on 'Dexter: Resurrection'
TV // 23 hours ago
'Modern Family' alum Eric Stonestreet to guest star on 'Dexter: Resurrection'
March 10 (UPI) -- Eric Stonestreet, best known for his role as Cameron Tucker on the hit sitcom "Modern Family," will guest star in the latest sequel series in the "Dexter" franchise.
'Conan O'Brien Must Go' renewed for a third season
TV // 1 day ago
'Conan O'Brien Must Go' renewed for a third season
March 10 (UPI) -- The Max Original series "Conan O'Brien Must Go" has officially been renewed for a third season ahead of the Season 2 debut in May.
'Big Bang Theory' podcast launches March 17
TV // 1 day ago
'Big Bang Theory' podcast launches March 17
March 10 (UPI) -- Max and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television announced Monday that they are launching "The Official Big Bang Theory Podcast" on March 17.
Disney releases 'Andor' Season 1 on Hulu, YouTube
TV // 1 day ago
Disney releases 'Andor' Season 1 on Hulu, YouTube
March 10 (UPI) -- The first season of the hit "Star Wars" series "Andor" is now streaming on the Disney-owned streamer Hulu and on YouTube, expanding the show's reach beyond Disney+.
BBC acquires rights to near-future apocalyptic show 'Families Like Ours'
TV // 1 day ago
BBC acquires rights to near-future apocalyptic show 'Families Like Ours'
March 10 (UPI) -- The BBC has acquired "Families Like Ours," a near-future apocalyptic drama from acclaimed Academy Award and BAFTA-winning director Thomas Vinterberg.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Modern Family' alum Eric Stonestreet to guest star on 'Dexter: Resurrection'
'Modern Family' alum Eric Stonestreet to guest star on 'Dexter: Resurrection'
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
Wynonna Judd announces greatest hits tour
Wynonna Judd announces greatest hits tour
Robbie Williams biopic 'Better Man' on Paramount+ Tuesday
Robbie Williams biopic 'Better Man' on Paramount+ Tuesday
'Suits LA' teases Harvey Specter's return
'Suits LA' teases Harvey Specter's return
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement