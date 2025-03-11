March 11 (UPI) -- Nickelodeon is previewing the animated comedy series Wylde Pak, which spotlights a Korean American family and the dynamics between half siblings learning to live together.
"Jack and Lily are pushed outside their comfort zones as they learn to coexist while navigating new family dynamics, friends, and endless hijinks all while helping run the family's pet grooming and boarding business," an official synopsis reads. "With guidance from their parents and grandmother, the two will learn about each other's previously separate lives, blended identity, vibrant culture, and the importance of family."