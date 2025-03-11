Trending
TV
March 11, 2025 / 2:42 PM

'Godfather of Harlem' gets Season 4 trailer, premiere date

By Jessica Inman
Forest Whitaker portrays Bumpy Johnson in "Godfather of Harlem" Season 4. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
1 of 4 | Forest Whitaker portrays Bumpy Johnson in "Godfather of Harlem" Season 4. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

March 11 (UPI) -- MGM+ is previewing Godfather of Harlem Season 4, which premieres April 13.

Forest Whitaker portrays Ellsworth Bumpy Johnson, a crime boss in 1960s Harlem.

Season 4 follows Johnson as he "continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York's Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn)," an official synopsis reads.

He is also trying to come to terms with the fact that his daughter, portrayed by Antionette Crowe-Legacy, is working with the Black Panthers after Malcom X is assassinated.

Jason Alan Carvell had portrayed Malcolm X in earlier seasons.

Season 4, which will also star Ilfenesh Hadera, Lucy Fry, Erik LaRay Harvey, Michael Raymond James, Elvis Nolasco and Erik Palladino, was announced in 2023.

"Bumpy Johnson's got to learn nobody plays Frank Lucas," says Lucas in the preview, released Tuesday.

