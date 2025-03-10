'Modern Family' alum Eric Stonestreet to guest star on 'Dexter: Resurrection'

1 of 3 | Eric Stonestreet, best known for his role as Cameron Tucker on the hit sitcom "Modern Family," will guest star in the latest sequel series in the "Dexter" franchise. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 10 (UPI) -- Eric Stonestreet, best known for his role as Cameron Tucker on the hit sitcom Modern Family, will guest star in the latest sequel series in the Dexter franchise. The new Dexter: Resurrection series, scheduled to premiere in June, has Michael C. Hall returning to the titular role of Dexter Morgan. In a press release, it was announced that Stonestreet would play the role of "Al." Advertisement

The news came just days after Showtime announced that Neil Patrick Harris would also guest star in the show, marking his first live-action television appearance since a 2023 episode of Doctor Who and the cancellation of his Netflix series Uncoupled.

Other casting announcements for the sequel series include Krysten Ritter as a guest star and Uma Thurman and Peter Dinklage as series regulars.

The Dexter franchise intricately explores the life of Dexter Morgan, a blood spatter analyst for the Miami Metro Police Department with a clandestine life as a vigilante serial killer.

The original series, which ran from 2006 to 2013, follows Morgan as he channels his homicidal urges by targeting other killers. The series ended with Dexter faking his death and starting anew in isolation.

The show was revived in the short-lived Dexter: New Blood, which ran from 2021 to 2022. The sequel, set a decade later, follows Dexter's life after it is upended by the appearance of his estranged son, Harrison, while living under an alias in New York. The series ended with Harrison fatally shooting Dexter.

But a prequel series, Dexter: Original Sin, opens with Dexter being discovered in the woods and rushed to a hospital, showing that he survived the gunshot. From there, the show transitions into a prequel narrative, exploring Dexter's early years in the 1990s.

The upcoming series is expected to continue the storyline of Dexter: New Blood and features returning cast members including David Zayas (Angel Batista), James Remar (Harry Morgan), and Jack Alcott (Harrison Morgan).