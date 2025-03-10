Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 10, 2025 / 1:02 PM

BBC acquires rights to near-future apocalyptic show 'Families Like Ours'

By Adam Schrader
The near-future apocalyptic drama "Families Like Ours" has been acquired by the BBC. Photo courtesy of Per Arnesen/BBC
The near-future apocalyptic drama "Families Like Ours" has been acquired by the BBC. Photo courtesy of Per Arnesen/BBC

March 10 (UPI) -- The BBC has acquired Families Like Ours, a near-future apocalyptic drama from acclaimed Academy Award and BAFTA-winning director Thomas Vinterberg.

"Families Like Ours is a beautifully constructed, thought-provoking drama about what happens when people are confronted by the inconceivable, and forced to make seemingly impossible choices," Sue Deeks, the head of program acquisition, said in a press release.

Advertisement

The show, written by Vinterberg with Bo Hr. Hansen, is set in Denmark in a future plagued by rising water levels that cause it to be evacuated. The rich flee to affluent countries, while the poor have to cope with government-funded relocation and separation of families.

The story primarily follows Laura, a high school student played by Amaryllis August, who is on the verge of graduating when news of the evacuations breaks. As people prepare to leave their homes, she must choose between her divorced parents or the boy she has fallen in love with.

Families Like Ours was filmed on location in Denmark, Sweden, France, Romania and the Czech Republic, and debuted at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival. But Vinterberg said he's thrilled the show has found a home in Britain.

Advertisement

"I have a deepfelt connection with the UK and as you will see, it also plays a part in this series," Vinterberg said.

"Therefore, it is with eager anticipation that I now await how a new audience will receive Families Like Ours, and I am very thankful to the BBC for delivering this story to a nation I feel such a close kinship with."

The show's seven episodes, each an hour long, will be shown on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Four.

Vinterberg is known for directing the films The Celebration, Submarino, The Hunt, Far from the Madding Crowd and Another Round.

Read More

Latest Headlines

'Suits LA' teases Harvey Specter's return
TV // 3 hours ago
'Suits LA' teases Harvey Specter's return
March 10 (UPI) -- Gabriel Macht will reprise Harvey Specter in next week's episode of "Suits: LA," his first on-screen return to the franchise since the original series ended in 2019.
Bradley Cooper guest stars in 'Righteous Gemstones' premiere
TV // 4 hours ago
Bradley Cooper guest stars in 'Righteous Gemstones' premiere
March 10 (UPI) -- Bradley Cooper had a surprise guest starring role in the Season 4 premiere of "The Righteous Gemstones" on Sunday, setting the tone for the final season of HBO's hit comedy.
Zahn McClarnon: Joe Leaphorn plagued by fear, anxiety in 'Dark Winds' S3
TV // 19 hours ago
Zahn McClarnon: Joe Leaphorn plagued by fear, anxiety in 'Dark Winds' S3
NEW YORK, March 9 (UPI) -- Zahn McClarnon told UPI Joe Leaphorn, the Navajo Tribal Police Lieutenant he plays on "Dark Winds," will face the fallout of a difficult decision in Season 3.
Max releases trailer for 'Last of Us' Season 2
TV // 1 day ago
Max releases trailer for 'Last of Us' Season 2
March 9 (UPI) -- Max has released a trailer for Season 2 of its sci-fi drama, "The Last of Us."
Lady Gaga mocks her Razzie 'wins' for 'Joker 2' in 'SNL' monologue
TV // 1 day ago
Lady Gaga mocks her Razzie 'wins' for 'Joker 2' in 'SNL' monologue
March 9 (UPI) -- Pop star and actress Lady Gaga hosted and served as musical guest on this weekend's edition of "Saturday Night Live."
John Goodman injured on the set of Alejandro González Iñárritu's next film
TV // 1 day ago
John Goodman injured on the set of Alejandro González Iñárritu's next film
March 8 (UPI) -- John Goodman has been injured on the U.K. set of Alejandro González Iñárritu's as-yet-untitled next film.
'Summer I Turned Pretty' to return in July, end with Season 3
TV // 2 days ago
'Summer I Turned Pretty' to return in July, end with Season 3
March 7 (UPI) -- The coming-of-age series "The Summer I Turned Pretty" is set to return for one last season in July.
Kristen Bell, Adam Brody begin filming 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Kristen Bell, Adam Brody begin filming 'Nobody Wants This' Season 2
March 7 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the start of production of "Nobody Wants This" Season 2 on Friday with a photo of Kristen Bell and Adam Brody filming a scene.
Meghan Markle announces 'With Love, Meghan' Season 2
TV // 2 days ago
Meghan Markle announces 'With Love, Meghan' Season 2
March 7 (UPI) -- Just days after the premiere of "With Love, Meghan," the Duchess of Sussex announced that her Netflix show is returning for Season 2.
'S.W.A.T.' star Shemar Moore says show is canceled
TV // 2 days ago
'S.W.A.T.' star Shemar Moore says show is canceled
March 7 (UPI) -- "S.W.A.T.," the action drama from CBS, has once again been canceled by the network.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'American Idol' hopeful sings original song about slain teen
'American Idol' hopeful sings original song about slain teen
Famous birthdays for March 8: Leon, Micky Dolenz
Famous birthdays for March 8: Leon, Micky Dolenz
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
'Day the Earth Blew Up' is 'Looney Tunes' at its meta, absurd best
Max releases trailer for 'Last of Us' Season 2
Max releases trailer for 'Last of Us' Season 2
Zahn McClarnon: Joe Leaphorn plagued by fear, anxiety in 'Dark Winds' S3
Zahn McClarnon: Joe Leaphorn plagued by fear, anxiety in 'Dark Winds' S3
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement