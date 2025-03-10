The near-future apocalyptic drama "Families Like Ours" has been acquired by the BBC. Photo courtesy of Per Arnesen/BBC

March 10 (UPI) -- The BBC has acquired Families Like Ours, a near-future apocalyptic drama from acclaimed Academy Award and BAFTA-winning director Thomas Vinterberg. "Families Like Ours is a beautifully constructed, thought-provoking drama about what happens when people are confronted by the inconceivable, and forced to make seemingly impossible choices," Sue Deeks, the head of program acquisition, said in a press release. Advertisement

The show, written by Vinterberg with Bo Hr. Hansen, is set in Denmark in a future plagued by rising water levels that cause it to be evacuated. The rich flee to affluent countries, while the poor have to cope with government-funded relocation and separation of families.

The story primarily follows Laura, a high school student played by Amaryllis August, who is on the verge of graduating when news of the evacuations breaks. As people prepare to leave their homes, she must choose between her divorced parents or the boy she has fallen in love with.

Families Like Ours was filmed on location in Denmark, Sweden, France, Romania and the Czech Republic, and debuted at the 2024 Venice International Film Festival and Toronto International Film Festival. But Vinterberg said he's thrilled the show has found a home in Britain.

"I have a deepfelt connection with the UK and as you will see, it also plays a part in this series," Vinterberg said.

"Therefore, it is with eager anticipation that I now await how a new audience will receive Families Like Ours, and I am very thankful to the BBC for delivering this story to a nation I feel such a close kinship with."

The show's seven episodes, each an hour long, will be shown on the BBC iPlayer and BBC Four.

Vinterberg is known for directing the films The Celebration, Submarino, The Hunt, Far from the Madding Crowd and Another Round.