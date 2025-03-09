Advertisement
March 9, 2025 / 10:53 AM

Max releases trailer for 'Last of Us' Season 2

By Karen Butler
Pedro Pascal can be seen in the new trailer for Season 2 of "The Last of Us." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 2 | Pedro Pascal can be seen in the new trailer for Season 2 of "The Last of Us." File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Max has released a trailer for Season 2 of its sci-fi drama, The Last of Us.

The video-game adaptation stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey as Joel and Ellie, survivors of a pandemic caused by a mass fungal infection.

Saturday's 2-minute preview shows the pair enjoying life in a mountaintop community and defending it from monsters, marauders and the military.

"Every path has a price" is written across the screen.

The clip -- which has already gotten more than 2.5 million views since it was posted on YouTube Saturday -- ends with a woman asking Ellie, "Don't you know what he did?" then Ellie confronting Joel by saying, "You swore."

Season 1 ended with Joel and his friend Marlene (Merle Dandridge) taking Ellie to a medical facility so doctors can perform surgery on immune Ellie in the hopes of finding a cure for those infected in the pandemic.

When Joel realizes the operation will kill Ellie, he shoots the medical staff, soldiers guarding them and even Marlene, then escapes with an unconscious Ellie.

Ellie wakes up and Joel tells her that the team was unable to find a cure after studying other immune people.

She asks him if he swears that is the truth and he does, with her saying, "OK," indicating she accepts what he told her, but isn't 100 percent sure he told her everything.

Season 2 premieres on April 13.

