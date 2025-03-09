Advertisement
March 9, 2025 / 9:52 AM

Lady Gaga mocks her Razzie 'wins' for 'Joker 2' in 'SNL' monologue

By Karen Butler
Lady Gaga guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Lady Gaga guest hosted "Saturday Night Live" this weekend. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 9 (UPI) -- Pop star and actress Lady Gaga hosted and served as musical guest on this weekend's edition of Saturday Night Live.

During her opening monologue, she poked fun at the bad reviews and poor box office receipts her movie, Joker 2, received last year.

The film earned Golden Raspberry or "Razzie" Awards for Worst Prequel, Sequel, Remake or Rip-off and Worst On-Screen Duo for Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix.

"I'm an actor now and I've been very diligent about selecting films that would showcase my craft as a serious actor, films such as Joker 2," Lady Gaga told the SNL audience.

"Apparently, people thought it was awesome," she said. "Joaquin and I even got nominated for a Razzie, which is an award for the worst films of the year. We won for Worst On-Screen Duo, but joke's on them: I love winning things and my Razzie brings me one step closer to an 'EGORT.' It's like an 'EGOT,' but hurtful."

"EGOT" is a title that distinguishes the few artists who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards.

The singer also performed her songs "Abracadabra" and "Killah" on Saturday's episode of the show.

