March 7, 2025 / 2:13 PM

'S.W.A.T.' star Shemar Moore says show is canceled

By Jessica Inman
Shemar Moore arrives for the People's Choice Awards in 2016. He took to Instagram to mourn the cancelation of his show, "S.W.A.T." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | Shemar Moore arrives for the People's Choice Awards in 2016. He took to Instagram to mourn the cancelation of his show, "S.W.A.T." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- S.W.A.T., the action drama from CBS, has once again been canceled by the network.

The network initially planned to shut down the series in 2023, but "viewers and their outpouring of passion for S.W.A.T." prompted executives to change course and renew the show for Season 7, which was slated to be its last. They surprised fans again in April by giving Season 8 a green light.

Shemar Moore, 54, who has starred in the show since its 2017 debut, took to Instagram to express his grief over the news.

"It's sad. Had to give a speech today on set, to the crew, and obviously I'm biased but, the most amazing crew in Hollywood, just good people -- no jerks, no jerks -- people who show up, sacrifice seeing their families, and work their tails off, to make S.W.A.T.," he said in a video.

"... I had to give a speech today to my crew and say 'Hey, we're done. There's nothing I can say to make this sound good, nice, optimistic, nothing.' But I said, 'Be proud. Be proud because we defied the odds and we made a hit television show that the world, the world loved to watch,'" he continued.

Andrew Dettman shared his devastation over the cancelation with Entertainment Weekly.

"...It's been such an immense pleasure working with this cast and crew to put out a show that we've always been proud of," he told the outlet. "They are truly an extraordinary group of people who have all worked so hard and have been so dedicated for all these eight seasons, overcoming countless challenges."

Part 2 of Season 8 aired in January.

