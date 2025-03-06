What to watch: 5 Walton Goggins roles beyond 'White Lotus'

1 of 7 | Walton Goggins arrives for the Film Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, Calif., in February. He stars as Rick Hatchett in Season 3 of "The White Lotus." Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 5 (UPI) -- Walton Goggins has built a career playing charismatic outlaws, scheming villains and eccentric antiheroes. While he's currently causing chaos in Season 3 of The White Lotus, the veteran character actor has a long history of scene-stealing performances across TV and film. Here are five standout roles from Goggins' career that are available to stream now. Advertisement

'Fallout' -- 2024 to present

Goggins steps into the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout as The Ghoul, a gunslinger with a dark past. Based on the popular video game series, the show follows his centuries-old bounty hunter alongside Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan and Aaron Moten.

Season 1 premiered April 10 and became Prime Video's most-watched show globally. It has been renewed for a second season.

'The Righteous Gemstones' -- 2019 to present

In HBO's hit comedy The Righteous Gemstones, Goggins plays Baby Billy Freeman, a washed-up televangelist with a taste for money, manipulation and flashy suits. He is the estranged uncle of the Gemstone family, which includes Danny McBride, Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine and John Goodman.

The show marks Goggins' second collaboration with Gemstones creator Danny McBride. The two previously co-starred in Vice Principals in 2016. The show's fourth and final season premieres Sunday on Max.

'The Hateful Eight' -- 2015

A frequent Quentin Tarantino collaborator, Goggins played Billy Crash in Django Unchained and had a voice cameo in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, but his biggest Tarantino role was Sheriff Chris Mannix in The Hateful Eight.

The Western thriller follows a group of strangers stranded in a cabin during a blizzard in the late 1800s. The cast includes Kurt Russell, Samuel L. Jackson, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Demian Bichir, Bruce Dern and Tim Roth. It is streaming on Netflix and Prime Video.

'Justified' -- 2010 to 2015

One of Goggins' most acclaimed roles is Boyd Crowder in the FX series Justified. Based on Elmore Leonard's character U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens, played by Timothy Olyphant, the series follows Raylan as he is reassigned from Miami to his home state of Kentucky, where he faces off against criminals, old friends and longtime frenemy Boyd.

The show also starred Joelle Carter, Nick Searcy, Jacob Pitts and Erica Tazel. It spawned a 2023 revival, Justified: City Primeval. The series is streaming on FX, Hulu and Tubi.

'The Shield' -- 2002 to 2008

Goggins first gained widespread recognition in FX's gritty crime drama The Shield, playing Detective Shane Vendrell, a key member of the corrupt Strike Team led by Vic Mackey (Michael Chiklis). The show follows Mackey and his crew as they navigate crime within the LAPD.

The cast also included Benito Martinez, Kenneth Johnson, David Rees Snell, Jay Karnes, Michael Jace, CCH Pounder and Catherine Dent. The series ran for seven seasons and is streaming on Hulu.

