Spencer MacPherson: 'School Spirits,' 'Way Home' characters overlap in a good way

1 of 4 | Spencer MacPherson in a scene from "School Spirits," which wraps up its second season on Thursday. Photo courtesy of Paramount+

NEW YORK, March 6 (UPI) -- Degrassi and Reign alum Spencer MacPherson is enjoying a rare moment as an actor, starring in two hit ensemble TV series at the same time. His teen ghost mystery, School Spirits, wraps up its second season Thursday on Paramount+ while his time-travel family drama, The Way Home, co-starring Andie MacDowell and Chyler Leigh, will have its Season 3 finale on Hallmark Friday. Advertisement

"It's interesting watching both of them because there's an overlap in the characters, but in a good way," MacPherson, 27, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

"The humor of School Spirits gets to make its way into [The Way Home] and a lot of the dramatic elements and the haunted nature of Jacob gets to make its way into [School Spirits]."

Another thing the two shows have in common are great casts from whom MacPherson feels he has learned a tremendous amount about acting.

"Getting to work with such incredible people, you get to just absorb so much," he said.

"That's the most fun part about this job to me. So, getting to go back and forth, it's really just like you're making a stew."

Season 2 of School Spirits saw MacPherson's Xavier -- along with his classmates Simon (Kristian Ventura), Nicole (Kiara Pichardo) and Claire (Rainbow Wedell) -- trying to catch the ghost who stole the body of his still-living ex-girlfriend Maddie (Peyton List) and left her trapped in their high school with the souls of several kids who died at the school.

"Xavier, almost, from the perspective of the audience, may have gotten a bit of deserved punishment," MacPherson said, referring to how Xavier had been cheating on Maddie with Claire when Maddie went missing.

Season 1 ended with the ghost who stole Maddie's body running Xavier over with his own truck and sending him to the hospital where he nearly died.

"Moving into Season 2, he kind of feels the weight of that. Maybe he's been given an opportunity, a second chance to right some wrongs, to move towards redemption," he added. "And maybe he doesn't have to fight these battles alone. Maybe he can do it with a tribe of friends."

Aside from hooking up with Claire, Xavier didn't interact with Nicole and Simon, Maddie's best friends, until she vanished, MacPherson pointed out.

"These people had never really been in a room together," he added. "So, that's kind of the juxtaposition of our side of the story with the ghosts who have been in a room together for 80 years. It's cool in Season 2 to get to see us form these bonds in real time. They're sort of the pseudo 'Breakfast Club.'"

While the other living characters are seen in a sort of stasis as they neglect their own school work, future plans and personal relationships to focus on bringing Maddie home, the previously aimless Xavier actually finds a sense of purpose.

"Xavier has a lot of difficulty trusting himself and I think that, through this whole pursuit of helping Maddie, he's really just on a journey his own self-discovery, as well," MacPherson said.

"Season 2, you really get to see him discover new sides to himself, maybe that he doesn't have to have all these walls and this mask he presents to the world," he added. "He's enough."