'Vanderpump Rules' alum Scheana Shay gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'

1 of 3 | Scheana Shay performed on "The Masked Singer" Wednesday night. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Vanderpump Rules alum Scheana Shay got the boot while dressed as a bat on The Masked Singer Wednesday night.

Shay sang Sabrina Carpenter's "Espresso" before being unmasked.

"The secret is out! You can call me Bat. I loved competing in this season of #TheMaskedSinger," Shay wrote on Instagram after the show aired.

Other celebrities who have been ousted in Season 13 include Cedric the Entertainer, Oscar De La Hoya and Aubrey O'Day.

The FOX show's host is Nick Cannon, while Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Rita Ora and Robin Thicke are the judges.