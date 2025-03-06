Trending
March 6, 2025 / 9:08 AM

Netflix cancels 'Recruit' after two seasons

By Karen Butler
Noah Centineo attends the premiere of Netflix's new TV series "The Recruit" at the AMC Grove in Los Angeles in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 4 | Noah Centineo attends the premiere of Netflix's new TV series "The Recruit" at the AMC Grove in Los Angeles in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has canceled its spy adventure, The Recruit, after two seasons.

Created by Alexi Hawley, the show starred Noah Centineo, Laura Haddock, Colton Dunn and Aarti Mann.

The Hollywood Reporter reported the news Wednesday and the streaming service confirmed the cancellation to Deadline.

"You can't cancel the memories. Very thankful to the cast, crew and creator of The Recruit. It was a good run with lots of fun. #therecruit," Dunn wrote on Instagram.

The Recruit premiered on Netflix in 2022. Season 2 was released in January.

Noah Centineo attends 'The Recruit' premiere in LA

Noah Centineo attends the premiere of Netflix's "The Recruit" at the AMC Grove in Los Angeles on December 8, 2022. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

