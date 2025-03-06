Trending
TV
March 6, 2025 / 10:37 AM

Kate Hudson's 'Running Point' to return for Season 2 on Netflix

By Karen Butler
Kate Hudson's "Running Point" is returning for a second season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Kate Hudson's "Running Point" is returning for a second season. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI

March 6 (UPI) -- Netflix has renewed Kate Hudson's sports comedy, Running Point, for a second season.

The show co-stars Brenda Song, Justin Theroux, Chet Hanks, Jay Ellis and Max Greenfield.

It follows Isla Gordon, a woman who is unexpectedly appointed the president of her family's professional Los Angeles basketball franchise.

"We are so thrilled to be able to deliver a Season 2 of Running Point to the fans of the show. We still cannot believe the response from audiences -- thank you to everyone who has watched!" show co-creator Mindy Kaling said in a press release on Thursday.

"Thank you to our partners at Netflix, Warner Brothers, our star who brought this show to life, Kate Hudson, and of course Executive Producers Jeanie Buss and Linda Rambis, without whom there would be no Running Point."

No production start date was specified.

Kate Hudson, Brenda Song attend 'Running Point' premiere

Cast member Kate Hudson arrives on the red carpet at the premiere of Netflix's "Running Point" at the Paley Museum in New York City on February 26, 2025. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

