Emmy Awards ceremony set for Sept. 14

March 6 (UPI) -- The next Emmy Awards ceremony honoring excellence in television is set for Sept. 14.

Save the date! Advertisement The 77th #Emmys are happening LIVE on Sunday, September 14, at 8e/5p on @CBS and @paramountplus. Nominations will be announced on Tuesday, July 15. #TelevisionAcademy pic.twitter.com/o7qibOcayW— Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) March 5, 2025

The Hollywood gala is to air on CBS and will stream on Paramount+

Nominations in dozens of categories are to be announced on July 15.

No host has been hired yet.

The last edition of the prize presentation took place on Sept. 15, 2024.

