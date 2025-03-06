Trending
March 6, 2025 / 8:01 AM

Emmy Awards ceremony set for Sept. 14

By Karen Butler
Jesse Tyler Ferguson arrives for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles in 2024. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI
Jesse Tyler Ferguson arrives for the 76th annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles in 2024. File Photo by Alex Gallardo/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The next Emmy Awards ceremony honoring excellence in television is set for Sept. 14.

The Hollywood gala is to air on CBS and will stream on Paramount+

Nominations in dozens of categories are to be announced on July 15.

No host has been hired yet.

The last edition of the prize presentation took place on Sept. 15, 2024.

Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep walk the red carpet at Emmys

Selena Gomez walks the red carpet at the Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on September 15, 2024. Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

