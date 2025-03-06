Emmy Awards ceremony set for Sept. 14

March 6 (UPI) -- The next Emmy Awards ceremony honoring excellence in television is set for Sept. 14.
The Hollywood gala is to air on CBS and will stream on Paramount+
Nominations in dozens of categories are to be announced on July 15.
No host has been hired yet.
The last edition of the prize presentation took place on Sept. 15, 2024.
Selena Gomez, Meryl Streep walk the red carpet at Emmys
