David Oyelowo will soon be seen in the Apple TV comedy "Government Cheese."

March 6 (UPI) -- Selma and Lawmen: Bass Reeves alum David Oyelowo plays an ex-convict who thinks his new invention will provide a better life for his family in the first trailer for Government Cheese. Set in California's San Fernando Valley in 1969, the 10-episode surrealist comedy is slated to premiere on Apple TV+ on April 16. Advertisement

Simone Missick, Jahi Di'Allo Winston and Evan Ellison co-star, while Paul Hunter and Aeysha Carr are the show-runners.

Oyelowo is billed as an executive producer, as well as the series' lead.

"When Hampton Chambers (Oyelowo) is released from prison, his long-awaited family reunion doesn't go quite as he'd planned," the streaming service said in a press release.

"During his absence, Hampton's wife Astoria (Missick) and sons Einstein (Ellison) and Harrison (Di'Allo Winston) have formed an unconventional family unit, and Hampton's return spins their world into chaos."

