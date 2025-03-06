Season 3 of 'The Ark' in the works at Syfy

"The Ark" -- starring Richard Fleeshman and Christie Burke -- has been renewed for a third season. Photo courtesy of SYFY

March 6 (UPI) -- Syfy has announced it ordered a third season of its space drama The Ark. Set 100 years in the future, the show was created by Dean Devlin and Jonathan Glassner. Advertisement

It follows the inhabitants of spaceships after the destruction of the Earth.

The cast includes Christie Burke, Reece Ritchie, Richard Fleeshman, Stacey Read and Ryan Adams.

Season 2 aired last summer.

"In Season 1, it was a lot of dealing with a lot of disasters and stuff like that, and there's still that in Season 2, but there's also development within relationships that I'm really excited for," Burke told UPI in a 2024 interview.