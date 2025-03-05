'Criminal Minds: Evolution' renewed for Season 19

"Criminal Minds: Evolution" has been renewed for Season 19. Photo Courtesy of Michael Yarish/Paramount+

March 5 (UPI) -- Criminal Minds: Evolution will return for Season 19. The announcement came Wednesday, ahead of the show's 18th chapter, which premieres on Paramount+ May 8.

Zach Gilford portrays Elias Voit, also known as Sicarius Killer, and the upcoming season shows the aftermath of an attack against him.

The incident prompted "his restless followers on the dark web to begin wreaking havoc all over the country," according to an official synopsis.

"In order to stop this nefarious group from killing more innocents, the BAU is forced to work alongside an increasingly unpredictable Voit who has his own agenda," the synopsis continues.

In addition to Gilford, Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, RJ Hatanaka, Adam Rodriguez and Paget Brewster also star.

Evolution is a spinoff of Criminal Minds, which originally had a 15-season run on CBS from 2005 to 2020. The show was revived as Criminal Minds: Evolution, which premiered on Paramount+ in 2022.