Charlie Cox: Daredevil, Kingpin have to make nice in early 'Born Again' episodes

1 of 3 | Charlie Cox's "Daredevil" continues on Disney+ Tuesday after it was canceled seven years ago by Netflix. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

NEW YORK, March 4 (UPI) -- Charlie Cox says Daredevil: Born Again kicks off with his titular blind vigilante trying to coexist with his powerful nemesis Kingpin, played by Vincent D'Onofrio. "There is an element to suggest that these two characters recognize that their obsession with each other and their hatred for each other has potentially caused more outward damage than good. They have to find a way to reconcile their differences early on," Cox, 42, recently told the crowd at New York Comic Con. Advertisement

"In a weird way, from a story point of view, it kind of takes us back to the drawing board. There is an idea that they will trust each other as long as neither one of them steps out of line. Obviously, you can imagine how that goes, but it's a nice place to start our season."

Premiering Tuesday on Disney+, the Marvel comic-book adaptation is a sequel series to Netflix's Daredevil, which ran 2015 to 2018.

Both shows star Cox as lawyer Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, and D'Onofrio as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, a former crime boss running to be mayor of New York City.

Since the original show's cancellation, the actors have reprised their roles in various other Marvel ensemble projects such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Hawkeye, Echo and She-Hulk.

Born Again once again puts Daredevil and Kingpin in the spotlight.

Daredevil veterans Jon Bernthal, Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Hanson have also returned for the follow-up as their characters Punisher, Karen and Foggy.

"It was a pretty awesome reunion. I can't say much more about what happened," Marvel's Sana Amanat said.

"Just watching them all hang out together and seeing Deborah and Elden and Jon and, of course, Charlie and Vincent, together was pretty surreal," she added. "It's a continuation of the classic stories."

Cox said he vividly remembers bringing Daredevil to NYCC for the first time more than a decade ago.

"I was so nervous," he recalled. "I remember the car journey on the way to NYCC in 2014. Someone said, 'Don't pretend you know more about the character than you do because they'll know.' I'm pinching myself that we are still allowed to play these characters."

D'Onofrio seemed happy to return to a venue where attendees truly appreciate the franchise.

"It's amazing and we've done a hell of a show," he said. "We're really proud of it, too, so we're coming back strong."

Amanat joked that the stars were being quieter than usual because they had been threatened to not say anything about the plot for fear of spoiling the fun for viewers.

"We were sent an email with a list -- these are the things we cannot talk about," Cox confirmed.

Asked what was on the list, D'Onofrio joked, "I have it on my phone if you want me to pass it around."

He then attempted to preview the fresh episodes with Amanat promising to stop him if he gave too much away.

"They are on different paths," he said of Daredevil and Kingpin. "But what's cool about it is that the way that they feel about each other is still very present and it's very tense when they are in each other's vicinity."

Amanat described Born Again as a "new chapter" for the iconic foes.

"This is really a story about the identities of these characters and reflecting on both parts of yourselves as Kingpin and Fisk and as Daredevil and as Matt," she said, adding Daredevil and Kingpin are "two sides of the same coin."

"I think that was really interesting to explore -- the darker tendencies and the different missions that they both have," Amanat explained. "I think, ultimately, both of them fancy themselves protectors and saviors. They both love New York."

Cox also noted that, unlike its predecessor, the new series was actually filmed on location in the city where it is set.

"We didn't do much Hell's Kitchen work in the original show and we did in this one," Cox said.

"It was really fun to be in the neighborhood, which has, obviously, changed a lot [since the Daredevil comics were created in the 1960s]. I always think of 'New York' as one of the leading characters in the show. It has to be. There is no other way. It lends so much to the show and we have amazing locations."

As for the superhero costume he wears, Cox said he has no input regarding what it looks like and is only grateful the one he wears in Born Again is comfortable.

"Those decisions are made way higher up than me. I'm not really consulted on that and that is probably a good thing," he said.

"They gave me three zippers, which means that I can pee," he said, adding that in the past, the signature, skin-tight red suits were much more restrictive and didn't allow him to quickly dash to the bathroom. "Production would be like, 'Red needs a 45-minute break.'"