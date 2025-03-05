Trending
March 5, 2025 / 3:45 PM

'Andor' Season 2 gets poster, special look teaser

By Jessica Inman
Disney+ is teasing Season 2 of its "Rogue One" prequel series, which debuts on the streamer April 22. Photo courtesy of Disney+
1 of 5 | Disney+ is teasing Season 2 of its "Rogue One" prequel series, which debuts on the streamer April 22. Photo courtesy of Disney+

March 5 (UPI) -- Disney+ is sharing a behind-the-scenes look at Season 2 of Andor, the Rogue One: A Star Wars Story prequel series starring Diego Luna.

Luna portrays Cassian Andor in the 2016 film and the show it inspired, which follows his character's arc "from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny," according to an official synopsis.

"Everyone does the homework, everyone takes the time, and you can tell," Luna said in the "Special Look" video released Wednesday.

The second chapter shows Cassian's role in the Rebel Alliance deepen as the characters navigate an impending war.

"Revolutionary movements are spontaneously happening all over the galaxy. How those come together is the stuff of our story," says Andor creator and writer Tony Gilroy in the preview. "These 12 episodes are gonna take us over the next four years, into Rogue One. The complexity of the show, the possibilities of the show -- it has to be all in."

The episodes will be grouped into "chapters," releasing three-at-time.

"If Season 1 laid the track, then Season 2 is the juggernaut," says Genevieve O'Reilly, who portrays Mon Mothma.

Andor Season 2 also stars Stellan Skarsgard, Denise Gough, Kyle Soller, Adria Arjona, Faye Marsay, Varada Sethu, Elizabeth Dulau, Alan Tudyk, Ben Mendelsohn and Forest Whitaker.

Season 2 of the show premieres on the streamer April 22.

