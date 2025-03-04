1 of 5 | Pierce Brosnan plays the patriarch of a crime family in "MobLand." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing Guy Ritchie's MobLand, which arrives on the streamer March 30. In the trailer released Tuesday, Pierce Brosnan, who portrays Conrad Harrigan, describes himself as a "family man." Advertisement

"If you cross my family, well you'd better pray," his voice says as a house explodes.

"We shake the right hands, break the wrong ones," he continues. "We don't ask, we take, and when someone forgets their place, I've got a man for that."

He introduces his wife (Helen Mirren) as "the brains behind the charm."

Tom Hardy, who portrays Eddie in the Venom films, plays Harry Da Souza, who is "caught in the crossfire" of an ongoing feud between the Harrigan family and another clan, an official synopsis reads.

"As kingdom goes up against kingdom, lines will be crossed - and the only saving grace is a bet-your-life guarantee: family above everything," the description continues.

MobLand also stars, Paddy Considine, Joanne Froggatt, Laura Pulver, Anson Boon, Mandeep Dhillon, Jasmine Jobson, Geoff Bell, Daniel Betts, Lisa Dawn and Emily Barber.