1 of 5 | Actress Mindy Kaling joins Meghan Markle in "With Love, Meghan," which is now streaming on Netflix. Photo Courtesy of Netflix
"Congratulations mumma!" the pink card reads. "We love your show and we love you!"
The card is signed Lili, Archie and Papa, and it was accompanied by a bouquet of white and pale pink flowers.
Meghan Markle's husband, Prince Harry, and their children congratulated her on the launch of her Netflix series. Photo via meghan/Instagram Stories
"It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm Sussex now," Markle responds. "You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.' It just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'"
"I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that and understand what Mama does and is working to create and share," she said. "It was really special because up until then, they hadn't seen me at work."
Prince Harry (L), duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, leave St. George's Chapel by carriage after their royal wedding ceremony. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo