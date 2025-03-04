Trending
March 4, 2025 / 10:03 AM

Meghan Markle, family celebrate launch of Netflix show

By Jessica Inman
Actress Mindy Kaling joins Meghan Markle in "With Love, Meghan," which is now streaming on Netflix. Photo Courtesy of Netflix
March 4 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle and her family are celebrating With Love, Meghan, her Netflix show that premiered on the streamer Tuesday.

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, shared a handwritten note from her kids -- Princess Lilibet, 3, and Prince Archie, 5 -- and her husband, Britain's Prince Harry, on Instagram Monday.

"Congratulations mumma!" the pink card reads. "We love your show and we love you!"

The card is signed Lili, Archie and Papa, and it was accompanied by a bouquet of white and pale pink flowers.

Meghan Markle's husband, Prince Harry, and their children congratulated her on the launch of her Netflix series. Photo via meghan/Instagram Stories

With Love, Meghan, which consists of eight episodes, had initially been slated for a January premiere but was delayed amid the catastrophic wildfires in Los Angeles.

Actress Mindy Kaling makes an appearance on the show and is corrected when she calls the duchess "Meghan Markle."

"It's so funny, too, that you keep saying Meghan Markle. You know I'm Sussex now," Markle responds. "You have kids and you go, 'No, I share my name with my children.' It just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'"

In an interview with People, she explained her family's involvement in her new project.

"I loved that my children were able to watch me working and see the balance of that and understand what Mama does and is working to create and share," she said. "It was really special because up until then, they hadn't seen me at work."

Markle, 43, is also collaborating with Netflix on her new As Ever business.

The former Suits actress logged back onto social media in January after a hiatus that spanned several years.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle celebrate 6th wedding anniversary: a look back

Prince Harry (L), duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, leave St. George's Chapel by carriage after their royal wedding ceremony. Photo by Lionel Hahn/UPI | License Photo

Read More

