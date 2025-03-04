Trending
Advertisement
TV
March 4, 2025 / 11:41 AM

'Alien: Earth' adds Richa Moorjani, 10 others to cast

By Jessica Inman
"Fargo" and "Never Have I Ever" actress Richa Moorjani will guest star in "Alien: Earth." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | "Fargo" and "Never Have I Ever" actress Richa Moorjani will guest star in "Alien: Earth." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Alien: Earth showrunner Noah Hawley is reuniting with several Fargo cast members on the upcoming Alien prequel series.

FX announced on Tuesday that Richa Moorjani, Karen Aldridge and Andy Yu, who portrayed Fargo's Indira, Zelmare and Meemo, respectively, will join the cast of Alien: Earth.

Advertisement

Enzo Cilenti, Max Rinehart, Amir Boutrous, Victoria Masoma, Tom Moya, Michael Smiley, Jamie Bisping, and Tanapol Chuksrida will round out the new guest stars.

Sydney Chandler was previously announced as the lead, and the series also stars Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, David Rysdahl, Adrian Edmondson, Adarsh Courav, Jonath Ajayi, Erana James, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille and Moe Bar-El.

"When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet's greatest threat," an official synopsis reads.

The 1979 film Alien starring Sigourney Weaver spawned several films, but Alien: Earth is the franchise's first show.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Meghan Markle, family celebrate launch of Netflix show
TV // 2 hours ago
Meghan Markle, family celebrate launch of Netflix show
March 4 (UPI) -- Meghan Markle and her family are celebrating "With Love, Meghan," her Netflix show that premiered on the streamer Tuesday.
Krysten Ritter joins 'Dexter: Resurrection'
TV // 20 hours ago
Krysten Ritter joins 'Dexter: Resurrection'
March 3 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Monday that Krysten Ritter will guest star on "Dexter: Resurrection" in the role of Mia.
'Family Legacy' to return with new episodes March 25
TV // 23 hours ago
'Family Legacy' to return with new episodes March 25
March 3 (UPI) -- Paramount+ is previewing Season 2 of "Family Legacy," a docuseries that gives viewers a unique perspective on legendary singers, rockers and rappers by spotlighting interviews with their children.
Paris Hilton says 'iconic' actress will play her in 'Paris: The Memoir' series
TV // 1 day ago
Paris Hilton says 'iconic' actress will play her in 'Paris: The Memoir' series
March 3 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton teased that an "iconic" actress will portray her in a television adaptation of her memoir.
Eric McCormack: 'Mexican Morgue' embraces old-school-style storytelling
TV // 1 day ago
Eric McCormack: 'Mexican Morgue' embraces old-school-style storytelling
NEW YORK, March 2 (UPI) -- Eric McCormack told UPI he wanted to star in the contemporary drama, "Nine Bodies in a Mexican Morgue," because it was a fresh spin on the beloved Agatha Christie-style murder mysteries of the mid-20th century.
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
TV // 3 days ago
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Longmire Days -- the annual festival celebrating Craig Johnson's best-selling Walt Longmire books and the beloved TV show it inspired -- is set to take place this July 17-20 in Buffalo, Wyo.
'Side Quest' spins off 'Mythic Quest' characters and new ones
TV // 3 days ago
'Side Quest' spins off 'Mythic Quest' characters and new ones
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Apple TV+ released the trailer for "Side Quest" on Friday. The 'Mythic Quest' spinoff premieres March 26.
HBO orders Sharon Horgan comedy under new two-year deal
TV // 3 days ago
HBO orders Sharon Horgan comedy under new two-year deal
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- HBO announced a two-year, first-look deal with creator Sharon Horgan. The first show under the deal is a comedy Horgan will write, executive produce and star in.
Tatiana Maslany to headline Apple TV+ comedic thriller
TV // 3 days ago
Tatiana Maslany to headline Apple TV+ comedic thriller
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Tatiana Maslany, who recently appeared in "The Monkey," is set to star in an upcoming series on Apple TV+.
'MobLand' photos unveil Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan crime drama
TV // 4 days ago
'MobLand' photos unveil Tom Hardy, Pierce Brosnan crime drama
Feb. 28 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released first-look photos for Guy Ritchie's crime drama "MobLand," starring Pierce Brosnan, Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
Longmire Days 2025 set for July 17-20 in Wyoming
Millie Bobby Brown calls out critics of her appearance: 'This is bullying'
Millie Bobby Brown calls out critics of her appearance: 'This is bullying'
Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal reunite at Oscars
Meg Ryan, Billy Crystal reunite at Oscars
Dolly Parton's husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, dies at 82
Dolly Parton's husband of 60 years, Carl Dean, dies at 82
Movie review: 'Mickey 17' proves relevant, darkly comic
Movie review: 'Mickey 17' proves relevant, darkly comic
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement