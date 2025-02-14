Advertisement
Feb. 14, 2025 / 4:14 PM

'Yellowstone' Season 5, Part 2 to stream on Peacock

By Jessica Inman
Kelly Reilly arrives at the French premiere of the film "Flight" in 2013. She starred in "Yellowstone," which had its Season 5 finale in December. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI
1 of 5 | Kelly Reilly arrives at the French premiere of the film "Flight" in 2013. She starred in "Yellowstone," which had its Season 5 finale in December. File Photo by David Silpa/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 will stream on Peacock beginning March 16.

The Season 5 conclusion drew some 11.4 million viewers, Paramount reported when the finale aired in December.

Taylor Sheridan and John Linson's western, which began airing in 2018, followed the Dutton family and the happenings on their ranch.

Kevin Costner portrayed John Dutton, until he left the show because of another film he was working on. After his character's unexpected death, the family is left to protect the ranch from an uncertain future.

Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Gil Birmingham, Cole Hauser, Wes Bentley, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill and Forrie J. Smith starred.

Reilly said that "words cannot convey" her feelings for her team.

"I have made true, lifelong friends," she said.

