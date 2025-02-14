Trending
TV
Feb. 14, 2025 / 11:43 AM

Christina Ricci, Sophie Thatcher attend 'Yellowjackets' Season 3 premiere

By Jessica Inman
Cast member Sophie Thatcher attends the "Yellowjackets" Season 3 premiere Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Cast member Sophie Thatcher attends the "Yellowjackets" Season 3 premiere Thursday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Christina Ricci and Sophie Thatcher were among the Yellowjackets stars to attend the show's Season 3 premiere Thursday in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Ricci, 45, and co-star Sammi Hanratty, 29, both wore black on the red carpet. The pair play older and younger versions of Misty on the show, which follows the chaotic fallout of a plane crash that leaves a group of teen soccer players stranded in the forest.

Hanratty portrays Misty immediately following the wreck, while Ricci gives viewers a glimpse of the character some 25 years later.

Thatcher, 24, who plays the younger version of Juliette Lewis' Nat, also wore black to the premiere.

Season 3 will see the adult characters grappling with "long-buried secrets from their pasts," while flashbacks show the younger characters trying to figure out who they can trust once winter passes.

Tawny Cypress, who portrays the adult Taissa, wore a blue strappy dress to the premiere, while Jasmin Savoy Brown, who plays the younger Taissa, wore a billowing black and white dress.

Simone Kessell and Courtney Eaton, who play Lottie, and Lauren Ambrose and Liv Hewson, who play Vanessa, also walked the red carpet. Other cast members included Elijah Wood, Sophie Nelisse, Steven Krueger, Kevin Alves, Alexa Barajas, Sarah Desjardins, Nia Sondaya, Nuha Jes Izman, Ameni Rozsa, Ashley Sutton, Vanessa Prasad and Warren Kole.

Season 3 premieres with two episodes Friday on Paramount+ with Showtime, and lands on Showtime Sunday.

Cast member Christina Ricci attends the premiere of "Yellowjackets" Season 3 at the DGA Theatre in Los Angeles on February 13, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

