TV
Feb. 14, 2025 / 3:11 PM

'White Lotus' Season 3: How to watch, what to expect

By Jessica Inman
Blackpink singer Lisa will make her acting debut in "The White Lotus" Season 3. File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI
1 of 5 | Blackpink singer Lisa will make her acting debut in "The White Lotus" Season 3. File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The White Lotus returns with Season 3 Sunday.

Mike White's anthology series highlights chaotic happenings at the fictional luxury resort chain's different locations, with Season 3 filmed and taking place in Thailand.

The show previously highlighted the guests and staff at White Lotus resorts in Hawaii and Sicily in Seasons 1 and 2, respectively. A location for Season 4 has not yet been announced.

How to Watch

Season 3 will premiere Sunday at 9 p.m. EST on HBO. The show will also stream on Max.

Participants

Season 3 stars Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, Michelle Monaghan, Sam Nivola, Lek Patravadi, Parker Posey, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Tayme Thapthimthong and Aimee Lou Wood.

Lalisa Manobal, better known as Lisa from K-pop group Blackpink, will making her acting debut in the series.

Natasha Rothwell, who portrayed Belinda in Season 1, is set to return.

Season 1 starred Murray Bartlett, Connie Britton, Alexandra Daddario and Sydney Sweeney, while F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Haley Lu Richardson and Sabrina Impacciatore starred in Season 2. Jennifer Coolidge appeared in the first two seasons.

Mike White serves as writer and executive producer. White, Lisa, Isaacs, Rothwell, Posey, Schwarzenegger and other stars attended the Season 3 premiere Thursday in Bangkok.

