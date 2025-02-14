'Saturday Night Live': 10 of the youngest guest hosts

1 of 6 | Fred Savage was named Favorite Young Television Performer during the People's Choice Awards on March 11, 1990. Savage hosted "SNL" that same year. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- As Saturday Night Live gears up for its 50th anniversary special Sunday night, UPI is looking back at some of the youngest celebrities to take the iconic Studio 8H stage. From Drew Barrymore, who hosted at 7 years old, to Billie Eilish at age 19, these stars proved that age is no barrier to hosting a legendary sketch show. Advertisement

Drew Barrymore - Age 7

Drew Barrymore is the youngest host in Saturday Night Live history. She first hosted the show in 1982 and returned in 1999, 2006, 2007 and 2009. Barrymore is in the show's famed "Five-Timers Club."

Macaulay Culkin - Age 11

At the peak of Home Alone mania, Macaulay Culkin became SNL's second-youngest host. Though he's never returned, his 1991 episode remains a fan favorite.

Fred Savage - Age 13

Fred Savage, known for his role on The Wonder Years, hosted the show at age 13 in 1990. Though he hasn't returned as a host, he later built a successful career as a TV director.

Jodie Foster - Age 14

Jodie Foster first hosted SNL at age 14 in 1976, before transitioning from child star to serious actor. She returned in 1980 before shifting her focus to film, eventually winning two Academy Awards.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Age 16

Best known as Theo Huxtable on The Cosby Show, Malcolm-Jamal Warner hosted SNL during his teen years in 1986. He never returned to host again but remains an influential figure in television.

Taylor Lautner - Age 17

Taylor Lautner hosted SNL at the height of his Twilight fame in 2009, drawing attention for his martial arts moves in one sketch. That appearance remains his only hosting stint.

Lindsay Lohan - Age 17

Lindsay Lohan made her SNL debut at 17 in 2004 during her Mean Girls era. She went on to host three more times in 2005, 2006 and 2012.

Elijah Wood - Age 19

Elijah Wood hosted SNL fresh off his success in The Lord of the Rings in 2003. Though he hasn't returned as a host, he has since taken on various comedic and dramatic roles.

Britney Spears - Age 18

Britney Spears pulled double duty as host and musical guest in 2000 and did it again in 2002. Both episodes leaned into her pop-star persona, with sketches poking fun at her public image.

Billie Eilish - Age 19

Billie Eilish made her SNL debut in 2021 as host and musical guest. Known for her offbeat sense of humor, Eilish brought that same energy to her sketches and also performed songs from Happier Than Ever.

50 years of 'Saturday Night Live'