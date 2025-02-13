Trending
Advertisement
TV
Feb. 13, 2025 / 5:00 AM

Ralph Macchio calls 'Cobra Kai' co-star William Zabka one of his best friends

"We really share this victory together and, in a way, that's how 'Cobra Kai' lands -- like a big fat 1980s movie with all the feels, tears and cheers of 1984 back up again, so I'm excited for everyone to see that," Macchio told UPI.

By Karen Butler
(L-R) William Zabka and Ralph Macchio arrive for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Season 6 of their show "Cobra Kai" concludes Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 3 | (L-R) William Zabka and Ralph Macchio arrive for the 2019 Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Season 6 of their show "Cobra Kai" concludes Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

NEW YORK, Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Co-starring in six seasons of a TV series based on a beloved, 40-year-old movie is an extraordinary experience, one Ralph Macchio says he is lucky to have shared with his Karate Kid and Cobra Kai collaborator William Zabka.

"If you asked me 15 years ago if William Zabka and I would be doing 65 episodes, playing these characters, and, slowly but surely, becoming best friends off-camera, I'd be like, 'Yeah? Seriously? Not happening!' Not for any specific reason except, how could that happen? And that's precisely what has happened," Macchio, 63, told UPI in a recent Zoom interview.

Advertisement

Part 3 of the sixth and final season of Cobra Kai premieres Thursday on Netflix.

The action-dramedy picks up decades after Macchio's teen underdog character Daniel LaRusso beat the arrogant rich kid Johnny Lawrence played by Zabka at a California karate tournament.

Advertisement

After initially forming competing dojos where they become senseis to a new crop of karate kids, Daniel and Johnny ultimately combine their different methods of teaching to instill balance in their students and prepare them for international competitions.

"He's one of my closest friends," Macchio added, sharing how his relationship with Zabka mirrors Daniel's feelings for Johnny.

"He and I share a unique window into this world we've been connected to from two totally different prisms and now we walk in lockstep emotionally, mentally and physically, as we take care of our aging tendons, ligaments and muscles," Macchio quipped. "It's super-special and unique. These characters evolve and are kind of 'different, but same,' to quote a Miyagi line from the original film."

By Season 6 of the show, Macchio said, Daniel and Johnny have good intentions and a solid understanding of each other.

They are no longer rivals.

"There's a shorthand between Daniel and Johnny now, and there is between Billy and I," Macchio said.

"There's almost silent conversation, conversations that we can have, whether it's us talking about life, ourselves or our families, our marriages, our kids or through Daniel and Johnny's eyes," Macchio said.

"We really share this victory together and, in a way, that's how Cobra Kai lands -- like a big fat 1980s movie with all the feels, tears and cheers of 1984 back up again, so I'm excited for everyone to see that."

Advertisement

Macchio said he is happy when young fans approach him because it means the franchise's legacy is being embraced by a new generation.

"In the industry, they call this a 'four quadrant show,'" Macchio said about the series' appeal to different age groups.

"I'll have an 8-year-old kid coming up to me and saying, 'Hey, don't you play the dad in my favorite TV show?' And I'm like: 'That's me. I'm the dad.' And then their parents are like, 'This [movie The Karate Kid] was Mom and Dad's first date,' or 'Grandma and Grandpa took me to see this when I was in junior high school.'"

Macchio said that, like The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai focuses on characters whom viewers of all ages are invested in and care about.

"There's maybe a handful of examples of that. Outside of Star Wars, I don't know the others that have that kind of human connection to these characters that represent a piece of your childhood, and yet they're propelling a relevant story 41 years later," he added.

"I'm just honored, grateful, privileged and I'm protective of it and just want to stick the landing."

Ralph Macchio receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Actor Ralph Macchio savors the moment during an unveiling ceremony honoring him with the 2,795th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on November 20, 2024. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

TV review: 'Cobra Kai' satisfies with emotional finale
TV // 2 hours ago
TV review: 'Cobra Kai' satisfies with emotional finale
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The final five episodes of "Cobra Kai," premiering Thursday on Netflix, deliver an emotionally satisfying conclusion to the "Karate Kid" sequel series.
Elisabeth Moss prepares for revolution in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
TV // 14 hours ago
Elisabeth Moss prepares for revolution in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Hulu is teasing the final chapter of "The Handmaid's Tale," which premieres on the streamer April 8.
Rand faces 'corrupted power' in 'Wheel of Time' Season 3 trailer
TV // 16 hours ago
Rand faces 'corrupted power' in 'Wheel of Time' Season 3 trailer
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing Season 3 of its "The Wheel of Time" fantasy series ahead of its March 13 premiere.
In 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 4, Kanan makes name for himself
TV // 1 day ago
In 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 4, Kanan makes name for himself
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Starz released a trailer for Season 4 of "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" on Tuesday.
Peter Dinklage joins cast of 'Dexter: Resurrection'
TV // 1 day ago
Peter Dinklage joins cast of 'Dexter: Resurrection'
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Peter Dinklage will star in "Dexter: Resurrection" alongside Michael C. Hall and Uma Thurman.
David Letterman crashes Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' monologue
TV // 1 day ago
David Letterman crashes Jimmy Fallon's 'Tonight Show' monologue
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- David Letterman joined Jimmy Fallon during his monologue on "The Tonight Show" Monday.
'Night Court' cast previews musical episode, new responsibilities and more
TV // 2 days ago
'Night Court' cast previews musical episode, new responsibilities and more
LOS ANGELES, Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Lacretta, Nyambi Nyambi and Gary Anthony Williams spoke with UPI about the comic shenanigans coming to "Night Court" Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.
'SNL' stars past and present join 50th anniversary special
TV // 2 days ago
'SNL' stars past and present join 50th anniversary special
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Chevy Chase, Eddie Murphy, Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Tina Fey and more will appear in "SNL50: The Anniversary Special."
Wounded Leaphorn awakens in 'Dark Winds' Season 3 clip
TV // 2 days ago
Wounded Leaphorn awakens in 'Dark Winds' Season 3 clip
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- AMC released the first five minutes of "Dark Winds" Season 3 on Monday. Leaphorn (Zahn McClarnon) awakens in the desert wounded and faces a shocking discovery.
Kreese, Kim mourn Kwon in 'Cobra Kai' sneak peek
TV // 2 days ago
Kreese, Kim mourn Kwon in 'Cobra Kai' sneak peek
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Netflix released an eight-minute glimpse of the "Cobra Kai" finale, which arrives on the streamer Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Elisabeth Moss prepares for revolution in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Elisabeth Moss prepares for revolution in 'Handmaid's Tale' Season 6 trailer
Monty the giant schnauzer wins Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Monty the giant schnauzer wins Best in Show at Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Movie review: 'Captain America: Brave New World' is formulaic but entertaining
Movie review: 'Captain America: Brave New World' is formulaic but entertaining
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: Josh Brolin, Judy Blume
Famous birthdays for Feb. 12: Josh Brolin, Judy Blume
Paramount+ to stream remastered 'Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party'
Paramount+ to stream remastered 'Tom Petty: Heartbreakers Beach Party'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement