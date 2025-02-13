Trending
Feb. 13, 2025 / 2:23 PM

'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' confirmed for Season 3

By Jessica Inman
Charlie Vickers will return as Sauron in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Charlie Vickers will return as Sauron in "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power" Season 3. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been given the green light for a third season.

Prime Video announced on Thursday that the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit prequel series is getting ready to start production on Season 3, with Stefan Schwartz rounding out the list of directors.

Schwartz, whose credits include episodes of The Walking Dead and Dexter, joins Charlotte Brändström and Sanaa Hamri, who previously worked on the show.

"The creative team has an extraordinary vision of what's to come with stories that left us enchanted and enthralled," said Amazon MGM Studios head of television Vernon Sanders in a press release.

Season 2 explores the backstory of the rings, created by Celebrimbor (Charles Edwards) at Sauron's (Charlie Vickers) urging.

Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Robert Aramayo, Maxim Baldry, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Trystan Gravelle, Sam Hazeldine, Ema Horvath, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Lloyd Owen, Megan Richards, Benjamin Walker and Daniel Weyman star in Rings of Power.

A release date has not yet been shared, but production is slated to begin in the spring.

Benjamin Walker, Awkwafina attend 'Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' screening in NYC

Benjamin Walker attends a screening of Amazon's "The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power" at the Lincoln Center in New York City on August 23, 2022. Walker stars as High King Gil-galad. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

