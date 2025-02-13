Trending
TV
Feb. 13, 2025 / 10:28 AM

Ralph Macchio, William Zabka attend 'Cobra Kai' premiere

By Jessica Inman
Ralph Macchio (L) and William Zabka attend the season finale premiere of Netflix's "Cobra Kai" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 12 | Ralph Macchio (L) and William Zabka attend the season finale premiere of Netflix's "Cobra Kai" on Wednesday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Ralph Macchio and William Zabka were among the actors to attend the Los Angeles premiere of Cobra Kai Season 6, Part 3 on Wednesday.

Macchio, 63, and Zabka, 59, who starred in the original Karate Kid films, reprise their roles as Daniel LaRusso and Johnny Lawrence in Cobra Kai, a sequel series and reboot. The show's final chapter started streaming Thursday on Netflix.

Unlike the original 1984 film, the series sees Daniel and Johnny work together, ultimately leaving their ongoing feud behind them.

"We really share this victory together and, in a way, that's how Cobra Kai lands -- like a big fat 1980s movie with all the feels, tears and cheers of 1984 back up again, so I'm excited for everyone to see that," Macchio told UPI in an interview.

Macchio wore a jacket with an abstract, cobalt-blue floral pattern and a black shirt at the premiere.

Zabka, meanwhile wore a deep blue jacket over a brown shirt.

Part 3 of Season 6 begins as Kreese (Martin Kove) and Kim Da-eun (Alicia Hannah-Kim) mourn the death of Kwon (Brandon H. Lee), who was killed amid the Sekai Taikai karate tournament.

Kove and Hannah-Kim were among the other cast members who attended the premiere at the Egyptian Theatre.

Series stars Peyton List, Gianni DeCenzo, Tanner Buchanan, Vanessa Rubio, Mary Mouser, Thomas Ian Griffith, Yuji Okumoto, Xolo Mariduena and Courtney Henggeler were also in attendance.

Stars Ralph Macchio (L) and William Zabka attend the series finale premiere of Netflix's "Cobra Kai" in Los Angeles on February 12, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

