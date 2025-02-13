1 of 4 | A teaser for Season 2 of Anthony Mackie's "Twisted Metal" was released on Thursday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Peacock released a teaser for Season 2 of its action-comedy Twisted Metal on Thursday. Set to return this summer, the show is based on the vehicular combat video game of the same name. Advertisement

It stars Anthony Mackie, whose film Captain America: Brave New World opens in theaters Friday.

Stephanie Beatriz, Will Arnett, Anthony Carrigan and Joe Seanoa co-star in Twisted Metal.

"The stakes couldn't be higher as John Doe (Anthony Mackie) and Quiet (Stephanie Beatriz) risk their lives to compete in a dangerous demolition derby tournament," showrunner Michael Jonathan Smith said in a press release Thursday. "The prize? A single wish, their greatest hearts desire, granted. The only problem is 16 other drivers have wishes of their own."

