Feb. 12, 2025 / 1:33 PM

Rand faces 'corrupted power' in 'Wheel of Time' Season 3 trailer

By Jessica Inman
"The Wheel of Time" Season 3 premieres March 13. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios
"The Wheel of Time" Season 3 premieres March 13. Photo courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Prime Video is previewing Season 3 of its The Wheel of Time fantasy series ahead of its March 13 premiere.

The show, based on Robert Jordan's books, follows Rand al'Thor (Josha Stradowski) after he is told of a prophecy that describes him as "The Dragon Reborn," who holds the world's fate in his hands.

"As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene," an official synopsis reads.

Moiraine is portrayed by Rosamund Pike, while Madeleine Madden plays Egwene.

"These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark... no matter the cost," the description continues.

The trailer follows various characters as they pursue their destiny and prepare for a coming battle.

"If the White Tower does not bend the knee to Rand al'Thor, he will lose the last battle," says Moiraine in the preview, who has visions that show her she cannot coexist in the same timeline with Rand.

Marcus Rutherford, Daniel Henney, Zoe Robins, Donal Finn, Ceara Coveney, Sophie Okonedo, Kate Fleetwood, Natasha O'Keeffe, Ayoola Smart, Kae Alexander, Priyanka Bose, Taylor Napier, Hammed Animashaun, Meera Syal, Jennifer Cheon Garcia, Johann Myers, Jay Duffy, Laia Costa, Isabella Bucceri, Olivia Williams and Shohreh Aghdashloo star.

Nukaka Coster-Waldau, Salome Gunnarsdottir, Synnove Macody Lund, Bjorn Landberg and Isabella Bucceri also join the cast for Season 3.

