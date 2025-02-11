Trending
Feb. 11, 2025

In 'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 4, Kanan makes name for himself

By Jessica Inman
Mekai Curtis arrives on the red carpet at the "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" New York Premiere in 2021. Season 4 premieres March 7. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Starz released a trailer for Season 4 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan on Tuesday.

The show provides an origin story for Kanan, portrayed by MeKai Curtis, before he became the villain in Power.

Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson portrayed the older version of Kanan in the 2014 series.

In Season 4, Kanan seeks "to step out of the shadow of his formidable mother, drug queen pin Raquel Thomas (Patina Miller), as she questions if she can trust her son and business partner," according to an official synopsis.

The trailer shows Kanan struggling to create his own identity.

"I work with your mother, kid, not you," says Tony Danza's character, mobster Stefano Marchetti, in the preview. "Go home, kid. Thank your lucky stars you got a mother who loves you."

Season 4 also stars Wendell Pierce, Erika Woods, Joey Bada$$, Malcolm Mays, London Brown, Hailey Kilgore, Pardison Fontaine, Chris Redd, Sibongile Mlambo and Paul Ben-Victor also star.

The Power prequel's newest season begins March 7.

