TV
Feb. 10, 2025 / 4:20 PM

'SNL' stars past and present join 50th anniversary special

By Jessica Inman
Maya Rudolph will appear in "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" on Sunday. File Photo by Chris Chew.
1 of 5 | Maya Rudolph will appear in "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" on Sunday. File Photo by Chris Chew. | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Saturday Night Live stars past and present have joined the show's 50th anniversary special.

NBC announced more celebrity guests for SNL50: The Anniversary Special in a press release Monday.

Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler, Andy Samberg, Chevy Chase, Chris Rock, Eddie Murphy, Fred Armisen, Garrett Morris, Jane Curtin, Jason Sudeikis, Jimmy Fallon, Kate McKinnon, Kenan Thompson, Kristen Wiig, Laraine Newman, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Pete Davidson, Seth Meyers, Tina Fey, Tracy Morgan, Will Ferrell and Will Forte will take the stage Sunday at Rockefeller Center's Studio 8H.

"One night 50 years in the making," a social media promo reads.

In a separate teaser, Saturday Night Live posted a unique video clip unveiling the stars slated to perform.

The celebrity names are written on giant posters hung around New York City, and the camera person appears to be sitting in a taxi.

Paul McCartney, Kim Kardashian, Adam Driver, Ayo Edebiri, Bad Bunny, Dave Chappelle, John Mulaney, Martin Short, Miley Cyrus, Paul Simon, Pedro Pascal, Peyton Manning, Quinta Brunson, Robert De Niro, Sabrina Carpenter, Scarlett Johansson, Steve Martin, Tom Hanks and Woody Harrelson were previously announced to appear in the special.

The special will air on NBC Sunday at 8 p.m. EST and also stream on Peacock.

