Feb. 10, 2025 / 8:45 AM

Jay & Silent Bob, Jeremy Strong turn up in Afflecks' 'DunKings 2' commercial

By Karen Butler
Kevin Smith (L) and Jason Mewes -- who have appeared as characters Jay &amp; Silent Bob in several movies starring Ben Affleck -- joined Affleck in his Super Bowl LIX Dunkin' Donuts ad. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes joined frequent collaborator Ben Affleck in his latest Super Bowl commercial for Dunkin' Donuts.

Smith and Mewes previously worked with Affleck on the films Jay and Silent Bob: The Reboot, Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back, Dogma and Chasing Amy.

Smith also directed Affleck in 2004's Jersey Girl and produced 1997's Good Will Hunting, which Affleck won an Oscar for writing with his best friend Matt Damon.

Affleck's brother Casey also co-starred in Good Will Hunting.

In the new Dunkin' Donuts commercial, the Affleck brothers are decked out head to toe in the company's signature orange and pink gear, sitting at a table at an event called "Java Jam" and waiting to sign autographs for fans.

Smith and Mewes are excitedly waiting in the wings to get an album signed.

When a kid complains that Damon and Tom Brady aren't with Ben like they were last year, Ben tells him in a thick Boston accent: "Forget them suckers. Matt Damon and Tom Brady don't have the heart of a champion. We've got a new squad. DunKings the sequel! Afflecks and Belichicks!"

Casey, former New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, all pump their fists in the air in response.

The commercial then showed another star has joined the team -- famously serious actor Jeremy Strong -- who is in his dressing room, immersed in a giant can of coffee grinds.

"I'm just trying to find the character," Strong says. "I'm all in for Dunkin."

"You should have paid for Matt," Casey tells his brother.

