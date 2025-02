Jenn Tran starred in Season 21 of "The Bachelorette" in 2024. The reality dating show is not expected to return this summer, however, according to multiple media reports. Photo courtesy of ABC

Feb. 8 (UPI) -- ABC has no plans to air a new edition of The Bachelorette this summer, according to multiple media reports. Variety, Deadline and Us Weekly reported the news Friday, stating that the reality dating show has been postponed indefinitely, but not canceled. Advertisement

No reason for the hiatus has been disclosed.

The show typically airs in the summer.

Season 21 premiered last July and starred Jenn Tran, a physician assistant from New Jersey who was looking for love.

The season ended in September with her engagement to Devin Strader, but they broke up.