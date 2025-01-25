'West Wing' alum Bradley Whitford joins cast of 'The Diplomat'

1 of 5 | Bradley Whitford is joining the Season 3 cast of "The Diplomat," alongside his former "West Wing" co-star Allison Janney. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Bradley Whitford has joined the Season 3 ensemble of The Diplomat. His casting in the Netflix political thriller marks a reunion with his former The West Wing co-star Allison Janney. Advertisement

Whitford will play the husband of Janney's character, the president of the United States, on The Diplomat, which is filming its third season now.

Also starring Keri Russell and Rufus Sewell, the show was created by Debora Cahn, a former West Wing writer.

The West Wing ran from 1999 to 2006 and starred Janney as the White House press secretary and Whitford as White House deputy chief of staff for a fictional president played by Martin Sheen.