1 of 5 | Danny McBride said the fourth season of his HBO dramedy, "The Righteous Gemstones," will be its last. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- HBO's dramedy, The Righteous Gemstones, is ending with its upcoming fourth season. The show stars Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freeman, John Goodman, Dermot Mulroney and Walton Goggins as a family of fictional televangelists and the various people in their orbit. Advertisement

Season 4 is set to premiere in March.

"The Lord spoke to me and said it's time to wrap this sucker up," McBride, the show's creator, told Variety Thursday. "The story this season made the themes, ideas, and characters in The Righteous Gemstones feel whole and complete."