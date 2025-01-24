Trending
Jan. 24, 2025

'Power Book III: Raising Kanan' Season 4 gets photos, March premiere date

By Jessica Inman
Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis star in "Power Book III: Raising Kenan" which premieres March 7. Photo courtesy of Starz
1 of 6 | Patina Miller and Mekai Curtis star in "Power Book III: Raising Kenan" which premieres March 7. Photo courtesy of Starz

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Starz is teasing Season 4 of Power Book III: Raising Kanan with new photographs and a release date.

The newest chapter of the Power prequel premieres March 7, the streamer announced Friday.

The show gives gives viewers the backstory for Kanan Stark (Mekai Curtis).

"...The events of his formative adolescent years continue to mold him into the cold-hearted villain they were first introduced to in Power," said Kathryn Busby, who is president of original programming at Starz.

One of the photos released Friday shows Curtis, looking distressed. His mother Raquel (Patina Miller) sits behind him, studying her son's face.

"Slates have seemingly been wiped clean for Kanan, Raw and the rest of the Thomas family in pursuit of a fresh start. However, in the eye of the storm, one very dangerous obstacle looms large," an official synopsis reads. "Unique is alive."

Unique is portrayed by Joey Bada$$.

"Unique makes a volatile and violent return, as he hunts to upend the lives of the Thomas family," the description continues.

Season 4 cast members include Pardison Fontaine (B-Rilla), Chris Redd (Early Tyler), Tony Danza (Stefano Marchetti), Wendell Pierce (Snaps), Erika Woods (Pop), London Brown (Marvin Thomas), Malcolm Mays (Lou-Lou Thomas) and Hailey Kilgore (Jukebox).

