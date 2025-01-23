HBO orders Season 4 of 'White Lotus'

1 of 5 | Leslie Bibb stars in Season 3 of "The White Lotus," which was renewed for a fourth season Thursday. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- HBO has ordered Season 4 of its anthology dramedy, White Lotus. No casting or locale have been announced yet for the fourth chapter of writer-producer Mike White's Emmy-winning show. Advertisement

Season 3, which takes place in Thailand, is to premiere on Feb. 16.

It will star Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, and Blackpink's Lisa.

Season 1 was set in Hawaii and Season 2 took place in Sicily.