HBO orders Season 4 of 'White Lotus'

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- HBO has ordered Season 4 of its anthology dramedy, White Lotus.
No casting or locale have been announced yet for the fourth chapter of writer-producer Mike White's Emmy-winning show.
Season 3, which takes place in Thailand, is to premiere on Feb. 16.
It will star Leslie Bibb, Carrie Coon, Walton Goggins, Sarah Catherine Hook, Jason Isaacs, and Blackpink's Lisa.
Season 1 was set in Hawaii and Season 2 took place in Sicily.