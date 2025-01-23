Trending
Jan. 23, 2025 / 7:49 AM

'Duck Dynasty: The Revival' to premiere on A&E this summer

By Karen Butler
Willie and Korie Robertson are set to star in "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" on A&amp;E. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI
1 of 2 | Willie and Korie Robertson are set to star in "Duck Dynasty: The Revival" on A&E. File Photo by Molly Riley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- Duck Dynasty: The Revival is in the works at A&E.

The cable network announced Wednesday it has ordered two seasons of the docu-series with a total of 20 episodes.

Set to premiere this summer, the show will follow Willie and Korie Robertson, as well as their children and grandchildren, who live on a Louisiana homestead and operate their family business, Duck Commander.

The original Duck Dynasty ran for 11 seasons, ending in 2017.

"The Robertsons earned a seat in homes across the country with their unique brand of down-home practicality, southern charm and relatable humor," Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming at A&E and Lifetime, said in a statement Wednesday.

"Duck Dynasty played a huge part of the success of A&E for many years, and we look forward to reuniting with the Robertsons on the revival."

