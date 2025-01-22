Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 22, 2025 / 3:47 PM

'Rise of the Empress' to adapt Julie C. Dao book series

By Jessica Inman
Gemma Chan will produce "Rise of the Empress," a new show based on the Julie C. Dao book series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Gemma Chan will produce "Rise of the Empress," a new show based on the Julie C. Dao book series. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Prime Video is developing a new show based on Julie C. Dao's Rise of the Empress book series.

Crystal Liu and James Wong, who both worked on American Horror Story, will serve as co-writers and showrunners.

Advertisement

The pair will also executive produce alongside Viola Davis, Julius Tennon, Andrew Wang, Forest Whitaker, Nina Yang Bongiovoi and Gemma Chan.

Dao wil co-executive produce, according to a press release.

"Julie C. Dao's book series not only builds a fantastical world of opulence and mystery out of Asian history but centers a character that in her defiance to be what she is expected to be, finds the strength that may give her the power to change the world," said Davis, Wang, and Tennon in a statement.

The series is the latest book to be adapted for either a movie or television show. Other upcoming releases include Dog Man, Reacher Season 3 and The Monkey.

According to an official synopsis, Rise of the Empress will follow "a fantastical ancient Asian Empire" that is nearing "destruction, torn apart by insidious rivalry."

Advertisement

A fortuitous marriage seems to be the only way forward for the kingdom.

Read More

Latest Headlines

The past haunts survivors in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3
TV // 1 hour ago
The past haunts survivors in 'Yellowjackets' Season 3
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Showtime is previewing Season 3 of "Yellowjackets."
'Zero Day' trailer: Robert De Niro investigates devastating cyber attack
TV // 3 hours ago
'Zero Day' trailer: Robert De Niro investigates devastating cyber attack
Jan. 22 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "Zero Day," a limited series starring Robert De Niro as former U.S. president George Mullen, who is investigating a deadly cyber attack.
James Nesbitt to star in Harlan Coben series 'Run Away'
TV // 1 day ago
James Nesbitt to star in Harlan Coben series 'Run Away'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing "Run Away," a new limited series based on a Harlan Coben novel starring James Nesbitt.
Uma Thurman joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' as series regular
TV // 1 day ago
Uma Thurman joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' as series regular
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Tuesday that Uma Thurman is a series regular in "Dexter: Resurrection," now in production and premiering this summer.
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 to adapt Michael Connelly's 'Law of Innocence'
TV // 1 day ago
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 to adapt Michael Connelly's 'Law of Innocence'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed "The Lincoln Lawyer" for a fourth season on Tuesday and confirmed it would adapt the Michael Connelly book "The Law of Innocence."
Netflix's 'Running Point,' starring Kate Hudson, to stream Feb. 27
TV // 1 day ago
Netflix's 'Running Point,' starring Kate Hudson, to stream Feb. 27
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the premiere date for "Running Point" on Tuesday. The Kate Hudson comedy series from creators Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen premieres Feb. 27.
Noel Fielding's rep says comedian will return for 'Great British Bake Off'
TV // 2 days ago
Noel Fielding's rep says comedian will return for 'Great British Bake Off'
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Noel Fielding's publicist has announced the comedian will return as co-host of "The Great British Bake Off."
Spencer Dutton heads home in full-length '1923' trailer
TV // 2 days ago
Spencer Dutton heads home in full-length '1923' trailer
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released its first, full-length trailer for Season 2 of the "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923," on Sunday night.
Dave Chappelle to Donald Trump: 'Whole world is counting on you'
TV // 3 days ago
Dave Chappelle to Donald Trump: 'Whole world is counting on you'
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle offered a direct message to U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of his "Saturday Night Live" monologue this weekend.
'SOA' alum Kim Coates: 'American Primeval' is survival of the fittest in 1857 Utah
TV // 3 days ago
'SOA' alum Kim Coates: 'American Primeval' is survival of the fittest in 1857 Utah
NEW YORK, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Kim Coates says giving outdoor speeches was one of the biggest challenges of playing 19th-century Utah Territory Governor and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leader Brigham Young in "American Primeval."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Hardy: 'Venom' allowed me to get paid to talk to myself
Tom Hardy: 'Venom' allowed me to get paid to talk to myself
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 to adapt Michael Connelly's 'Law of Innocence'
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 to adapt Michael Connelly's 'Law of Innocence'
Spencer Dutton heads home in full-length '1923' trailer
Spencer Dutton heads home in full-length '1923' trailer
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff
Famous birthdays for Jan. 22: Diane Lane, DJ Jazzy Jeff
'SOA' alum Kim Coates: 'American Primeval' is survival of the fittest in 1857 Utah
'SOA' alum Kim Coates: 'American Primeval' is survival of the fittest in 1857 Utah
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement