Trending
Advertisement
TV
Jan. 21, 2025 / 4:04 PM

James Nesbitt to star in Harlan Coben series 'Run Away'

By Jessica Inman
British actor James Nesbitt attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in 2010. He will star in Netflix's upcoming "Run Away." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI
British actor James Nesbitt attends the GQ Men Of The Year Awards in 2010. He will star in Netflix's upcoming "Run Away." File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix is teasing Run Away, a new limited series based on a Harlan Coben novel starring James Nesbitt.

Nesbitt portrays Simon, who is father to Ellie de Lange's character, Paige.

Advertisement

Paige takes off and Simon is left picking up the pieces of his life, a synopsis says.

"When Simon finds Paige, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home," the description continues.

The eight-episode show will also star Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, Alfred Enoch, Lucian Msamati, Jon Pointing, Adrian Greensmith, Ellie Henry, Tracy-Ann Oberman, Annette Badland, Ingrid Oliver, Maeve Courtier-Lilley, Finty Williams, Joe McGann and Amy Gledhill.

"Run Away is about family," Coben said. "About what we will do to keep our family intact, what secrets we keep within our family, and what secrets we keep as a family."

A release date has not yet been shared.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Uma Thurman joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' as series regular
TV // 1 hour ago
Uma Thurman joins 'Dexter: Resurrection' as series regular
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Showtime announced Tuesday that Uma Thurman is a series regular in "Dexter: Resurrection," now in production and premiering this summer.
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 to adapt Michael Connelly's 'Law of Innocence'
TV // 3 hours ago
'Lincoln Lawyer' Season 4 to adapt Michael Connelly's 'Law of Innocence'
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix renewed "The Lincoln Lawyer" for a fourth season on Tuesday and confirmed it would adapt the Michael Connelly book "The Law of Innocence."
Netflix's 'Running Point,' starring Kate Hudson, to stream Feb. 27
TV // 4 hours ago
Netflix's 'Running Point,' starring Kate Hudson, to stream Feb. 27
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Netflix announced the premiere date for "Running Point" on Tuesday. The Kate Hudson comedy series from creators Mindy Kaling, Ike Barinholtz and David Stassen premieres Feb. 27.
Noel Fielding's rep says comedian will return for 'Great British Bake Off'
TV // 1 day ago
Noel Fielding's rep says comedian will return for 'Great British Bake Off'
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Noel Fielding's publicist has announced the comedian will return as co-host of "The Great British Bake Off."
Spencer Dutton heads home in full-length '1923' trailer
TV // 1 day ago
Spencer Dutton heads home in full-length '1923' trailer
Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Paramount+ released its first, full-length trailer for Season 2 of the "Yellowstone" prequel, "1923," on Sunday night.
Dave Chappelle to Donald Trump: 'Whole world is counting on you'
TV // 2 days ago
Dave Chappelle to Donald Trump: 'Whole world is counting on you'
Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Comedian Dave Chappelle offered a direct message to U.S. President Donald Trump at the end of his "Saturday Night Live" monologue this weekend.
'SOA' alum Kim Coates: 'American Primeval' is survival of the fittest in 1857 Utah
TV // 2 days ago
'SOA' alum Kim Coates: 'American Primeval' is survival of the fittest in 1857 Utah
NEW YORK, Jan. 19 (UPI) -- Kim Coates says giving outdoor speeches was one of the biggest challenges of playing 19th-century Utah Territory Governor and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints leader Brigham Young in "American Primeval."
'Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking' renewed for Season 2
TV // 3 days ago
'Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking' renewed for Season 2
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The reality competition series, "Harry Potter: Wizards of Baking," has been renewed for Season 2.
No Season 3 for 'Frasier' sequel on Paramount+
TV // 3 days ago
No Season 3 for 'Frasier' sequel on Paramount+
Jan. 18 (UPI) -- The sequel to the classic sitcom, "Frasier," will not return to Paramount+ for a third season.
'American Manhunt' trailer revisits O.J. Simpson trial
TV // 4 days ago
'American Manhunt' trailer revisits O.J. Simpson trial
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Netflix is previewing "American Manhunt: O.J. Simpson," a docuseries about the murder trial involving the famous football player and actor.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Tom Hardy: 'Venom' allowed me to get paid to talk to myself
Tom Hardy: 'Venom' allowed me to get paid to talk to myself
'SOA' alum Kim Coates: 'American Primeval' is survival of the fittest in 1857 Utah
'SOA' alum Kim Coates: 'American Primeval' is survival of the fittest in 1857 Utah
Spencer Dutton heads home in full-length '1923' trailer
Spencer Dutton heads home in full-length '1923' trailer
Movie review: 'A Legend' pays off in atypical Jackie Chan film
Movie review: 'A Legend' pays off in atypical Jackie Chan film
Noel Fielding's rep says comedian will return for 'Great British Bake Off'
Noel Fielding's rep says comedian will return for 'Great British Bake Off'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement