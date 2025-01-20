Noel Fielding's rep says comedian will return for 'Great British Bake Off'

Noel Fielding in a scene from "The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Noel Fielding's publicist has announced the comedian will return as co-host of The Great British Bake Off. "There has been absolutely no discussion about Noel stepping down from Bake Off," the representative said. Advertisement

"We have been in contact with Channel 4 and Love Productions throughout all the speculation and his 'stepping down' was never part of that dialogue. We can confirm he will be returning as co-host the next series of Bake Off."

The show is going into its 16th season. Fielding will co-host with Alison Hammond.

Fielding joined the completion series in Season 8.

Fielding's participation came into question last week as the second season of his Apple TV+ comedy recently shut down midway through production, reportedly because Fielding quit.