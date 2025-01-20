Advertisement
TV
Jan. 20, 2025

Noel Fielding's rep says comedian will return for 'Great British Bake Off'

By Karen Butler
Noel Fielding in a scene from "The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+
Noel Fielding in a scene from "The Completely Made Up Adventures of Dick Turpin." Photo courtesy of Apple TV+

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Noel Fielding's publicist has announced the comedian will return as co-host of The Great British Bake Off.

"There has been absolutely no discussion about Noel stepping down from Bake Off," the representative said.

"We have been in contact with Channel 4 and Love Productions throughout all the speculation and his 'stepping down' was never part of that dialogue. We can confirm he will be returning as co-host the next series of Bake Off."

The show is going into its 16th season. Fielding will co-host with Alison Hammond.

Fielding joined the completion series in Season 8.

Fielding's participation came into question last week as the second season of his Apple TV+ comedy recently shut down midway through production, reportedly because Fielding quit.

